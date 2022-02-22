Watch Live
President Joe Biden gives update on Russia-Ukraine standoff as new sanctions loom
U.S. News
Feb. 22, 2022 / 12:24 PM

AT&T first to sunset 3G network, may affect older alarm systems, buses

By UPI Staff
AT&T on Tuesday became the first of the major cell carriers to cut off 3G service, sparking concerns for some some portion of home alarm customers, school buses and others using the older mobile broadband network. File photo by Sean Locke Photography/Shutterstock

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- AT&T became the first telecommunications network to cut off its 3G service on Tuesday, sparking fears of an "alarmageddon."

The move will affect alarm systems, phones and in-car road assistance operating on older wireless technology.

Concerns about fire and burglar alarm technology going off prompted the home alarm industry and the AARP to ask the Federal Communications Commission to delay AT&T's shutdown.

The Alarm Industry Communications Committee said that elderly lives may likely be lost if connectivity is shut.

RELATED Samsung unveils Galaxy S22 smartphones and Tab S8 tablets

"Any interruption of these services places individuals and families at risk, and AARP believes that disruptions in any telecommunications service due to technology transition are unacceptable," the AARP said to the FCC, according to Click Orlando.

The School Superintendents Association in February 2021 told the FCC in a letter that about 10% of public school buses across the country could lose GPS and communication services

AT&T, however, said that less than 1% of its 196 million customers will be affected.

RELATED FAA reaches deal with wireless carriers over 5G towers near airports

The company has also offered discounted 4G LTE phones to help customers upgrade since it first announced plans to sunset 3G in 2019.

Other major carriers are expected to shut down 3G service later this year to support new 5G services.

This includes T-Mobile, which plans to make the move on July 1, and Verizon, which will switch over by Dec. 31.

RELATED FAA bars three Boeing models from landing at airports with 5G interference

Carriers like Boost, Cricket and Straight Talk, which rely on the major networks, will be affected by the 3G shutdown as well.

Meanwhile, the rollout of new, more powerful 5G service has sparked concerns over disruption to aircraft, FAA officials said last month.

Latest Headlines

Biden to give update on Russia-Ukraine standoff as new sanctions loom
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Biden to give update on Russia-Ukraine standoff as new sanctions loom
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden will give an address early Tuesday afternoon to give an update on Russian military movements toward Ukraine, the White House said.
Massachusetts Statehouse last capitol to reopen on Tuesday
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Massachusetts Statehouse last capitol to reopen on Tuesday
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The Massachusetts Statehouse became the last capitol building in the nation to reopen to the public Tuesday after it was closed to essentially everyone but lawmakers and staff for 713 days because of the pandemic.
3 convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty on federal hate crimes charges
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
3 convicted of killing Ahmaud Arbery found guilty on federal hate crimes charges
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- All three Georgia men who were convicted of murder in the death of Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery were again found guilty Tuesday of federal hate crimes, with the jury saying they violated Arbery's civil rights.
2/2/22 is big wedding date as Las Vegas celebrates 5 millionth marriage
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
2/2/22 is big wedding date as Las Vegas celebrates 5 millionth marriage
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- This year was special for lovers getting married on two unique dates: 2/2/22 and 2/22/22.
Krispy Kreme reports strong fourth quarter after going public
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Krispy Kreme reports strong fourth quarter after going public
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- Krispy Kreme on Tuesday reported a strong fourth quarter to end 2021 after going public in July and struggling to make a profit.
U.S., allies condemn Russia at U.N. for recognizing Ukraine regions as independent
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
U.S., allies condemn Russia at U.N. for recognizing Ukraine regions as independent
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- The United States and several other members of the United Nations Security Council late Monday condemned Russia's recognition of two separatist states in eastern Ukraine as independent.
Biden to announce investments in U.S.-made minerals to aid supply chains
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden to announce investments in U.S.-made minerals to aid supply chains
Feb. 22 (UPI) -- President Biden will host White House meeting on Tuesday with officials and experts to announce new investments supporting U.S. production of minerals that go into key items, easing reliance on the foreign supply.
Pentagon announces noncombat death in Niger
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Pentagon announces noncombat death in Niger
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- The Pentagon announced Monday a non-combat related death at an Air Force base in Nigeria.
Third ex-officer gives tearful testimony in George Floyd civil rights case
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Third ex-officer gives tearful testimony in George Floyd civil rights case
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- One of three former Minneapolis police officers accused in the death of George Floyd tearfully testified Monday that he tried to help paramedics after realizing Floyd had no pulse.
Study: 'Stand-your-ground' laws associated with 11% increase in homicides
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Study: 'Stand-your-ground' laws associated with 11% increase in homicides
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Stand-your-ground" laws were associated with a nationwide 11% increase in homicides, according to a study published Monday in JAMA Network Open.
