AT&T first to sunset 3G network, may affect older alarm systems, buses

AT&T on Tuesday became the first of the major cell carriers to cut off 3G service, sparking concerns for some some portion of home alarm customers, school buses and others using the older mobile broadband network. File photo by Sean Locke Photography/Shutterstock

Feb. 22 (UPI) -- AT&T became the first telecommunications network to cut off its 3G service on Tuesday, sparking fears of an "alarmageddon." The move will affect alarm systems, phones and in-car road assistance operating on older wireless technology. Advertisement

Concerns about fire and burglar alarm technology going off prompted the home alarm industry and the AARP to ask the Federal Communications Commission to delay AT&T's shutdown.

The Alarm Industry Communications Committee said that elderly lives may likely be lost if connectivity is shut.

"Any interruption of these services places individuals and families at risk, and AARP believes that disruptions in any telecommunications service due to technology transition are unacceptable," the AARP said to the FCC, according to Click Orlando.

The School Superintendents Association in February 2021 told the FCC in a letter that about 10% of public school buses across the country could lose GPS and communication services

AT&T, however, said that less than 1% of its 196 million customers will be affected.

The company has also offered discounted 4G LTE phones to help customers upgrade since it first announced plans to sunset 3G in 2019.

Other major carriers are expected to shut down 3G service later this year to support new 5G services.

This includes T-Mobile, which plans to make the move on July 1, and Verizon, which will switch over by Dec. 31.

Carriers like Boost, Cricket and Straight Talk, which rely on the major networks, will be affected by the 3G shutdown as well.

Meanwhile, the rollout of new, more powerful 5G service has sparked concerns over disruption to aircraft, FAA officials said last month.