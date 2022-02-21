Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 12:40 PM

YouTube rolls out rings indicating when a channel is live streaming

By Sommer Brokaw

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- YouTube is rolling out rings around channel avatars on mobile devices to indicate when someone is live streaming.

The ring with the word "Live" on it rolling out for YouTube creators allows users to tap on it and jump to the live broadcast making it easier for users to get to content streamed live, Chief Product Manager Neal Mohan said in a Twitter post announcing the rollout on Friday.

The feature is similar to an Instagram feature showing a colorful ring around profile pictures when they're live streaming, and TikTok, which uses a pulsing ring effect to show live streaming.

Less than a year ago, Google's YouTube also rolled out Shorts, its version of a short-form video platform, globally to compete with Chinese-owned TikTok, which is known for its short videos.

Social media platforms have also rolled out other features similar to competitors in the past, such as the Stories feature, which allows content to be available for 24 hours from posting, which rolled out on Snapchat before it was introduced on Instagram and other platforms.

