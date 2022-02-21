Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 6:34 PM

Study: 'Stand-your-ground' laws associated with 11% increase in homicides

By Daniel Uria
Study: 'Stand-your-ground' laws associated with 11% increase in homicides
"Stand-your-ground" laws were associated with a nationwide 11% increase in homicides, according to a study published Monday in JAMA Network Open. File Photo by Brian Kersey/UPI  | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- So-called "stand-your-ground" laws were associated with hundreds of new homicides every year in the United States, according to a study released Monday.

The laws, which remove the duty to retreat when facing an attacker before using deadly force, may have contributed to an 8%-11% increase in homicides nationwide, according to the study published in the peer-reviewed medical journal JAMA Network Open.

Advertisement

An additional 58 to 72 homicides were reported each month, totaling to more than 700 each year.

David Humphreys, an associate professor at the University of Oxford who worked on the paper, told The Washington Post that proponents of the laws often seek to center their justification around "actually having some protective effect on public safety and deterring violence."

RELATED Texas man arrested for 1984 cold case murder of Mary Jane Thompson

However, the study showed no evidence of a decrease in homicides in any states after implementing the laws, while the nation overall reported an "abrupt and sustained" increase in monthly homicides and firearm homicides."

"There doesn't seem to be any evidence to show that and, you know, we only seem to see the opposite effect," Humphreys said.

Increases in homicides were greater in southern states such as Alabama, Florida, Georgia and Louisiana, with spikes of as much as 35%. Other states such as Arizona, Indiana, Michigan, Nevada, Oklahoma, Texas and West Virginia did not report significant changes in homicide rates after implementing stand-your-ground laws.

Advertisement
RELATED Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting

Michael Seigel, a doctor and researcher at Tufts University School of Medicine, said he believed the "most important factor" to increasing homicides related to stand-your-ground laws is public awareness of the law change.

"One possible explanation for the outcomes observed in these early-adopting states is that the campaigns to adopt these laws were accompanied by high levels of media coverage and public debate, resulting in very high awareness of the existence of the new laws," he wrote in commentary on the study for JAMA Network Open. "More recently enacted [stand-your-ground] laws tended to be pushed through state legislatures without much discussion or fanfare, which could have resulted in much lower levels of public awareness of the change in these statutes."

Siegel also suggested some other factor such as "a culture of violent self-defense, a high prevalence of gun ownership, or easier access to guns because of weaker state regulation," may be interacting with the laws to lead to the increase in homicides.

RELATED Man who bought rifle for Kyle Rittenhouse takes plea deal

Latest Headlines

Third ex-Mpls. officer gives tearful testimony in Floyd civil rights case
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Third ex-Mpls. officer gives tearful testimony in Floyd civil rights case
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- One of three former Minneapolis police officers accused in the death of George Floyd tearfully testified Monday that he tried to help paramedics after realizing Floyd had no pulse.
Massive black bear 'Hank the Tank' continues Calif. home break-in spree
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Massive black bear 'Hank the Tank' continues Calif. home break-in spree
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A 500-pound black bear nicknamed Hank the Tank is causing alarm in a town near California's Lake Tahoe where the massive bruin has been blamed for breaking into dozens of properties.
Donald Trump launches social media app on iPhone App Store
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump launches social media app on iPhone App Store
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's app, Truth Social, went live Monday on the iPhone App store.
Explosion at Marathon refinery in Louisiana injures 1
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Explosion at Marathon refinery in Louisiana injures 1
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An explosion at a Marathon refinery plant in Grayville, La. injured one person Monday morning and air monitors have been deployed.
IRS announces alternative to facial recognition software
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
IRS announces alternative to facial recognition software
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- After an initial backlash over its facial recognition feature, the Internal Revenue Service said Monday it started a new option that will allow taxpayers to sign up for online accounts without the feature.
YouTube rolls out rings indicating when a channel is live streaming
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
YouTube rolls out rings indicating when a channel is live streaming
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- YouTube is rolling out rings around channel avatars to indicate when someone is live streaming.
NYC plan to crack down on subway crime begins after weekend of violence
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NYC plan to crack down on subway crime begins after weekend of violence
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Mayor Eric Adams' new zero-tolerance plan to crack down on subway crime in New York City begins Monday after a weekend marked by violence.
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Former congresswoman and onetime 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled to speak this week at the Conservative Political Action Conference -- a major gathering for Republicans.
Closing arguments begin in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery death
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Closing arguments begin in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery death
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A jury in the federal hate crimes trial of three men convicted last year in the death of Ahmaud Arbery will hear closing arguments Monday.
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn proposed changes to the way McDonald's sources its pork and nominated two candidates for the company's board.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan
China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan
Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions
Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement