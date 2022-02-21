Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 2:30 PM

Explosion at Marathon refinery in Louisiana injures 1

By Clyde Hughes

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An explosion at a Marathon refinery plant in Grayville, La., injured one person Monday morning and air monitors have been deployed.

The plant, located in St. John the Baptist Parish, reported the explosion mid-morning. Crews on the scene brought a fire there under control and all contract workers have been accounted for.

Advertisement

"One contract worker sustained an injury and is currently being evaluated at a local healthcare facility as a precaution," Jamal Kheiry, communications manager for Marathon, told WAFB-TV.

"Air monitoring has been deployed in the community, and local emergency responders have been notified. The safety of responders, employees, contractors, and the community are our top priority," Kheiry said.

Louisiana State Police temporarily closed Airline Highway between Louisiana State Road 54 and West 10th Street near the refinery, but it has since reopened.

Marathon's Garyville refinery is located along the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge where it refines crude oil.

It can refine up to 578,000 barrels per day, which is made into gasoline, distillates, fuel-grade coke, asphalt, polymer-grade propylene, propane, refinery-grade propylene, dry gas, slurry and sulfur, according to its website.

Advertisement

Read More

Blast at ExxonMobil plant near Houston a 'major industrial accident,' police say Survey forecasts increasing CO2 emissions from oil refineries Problem-plagued Virgin Islands oil refinery shuts down indefinitely

Latest Headlines

IRS announces alternative to facial recognition software
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
IRS announces alternative to facial recognition software
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- After an initial backlash over its facial recognition feature, the Internal Revenue Service said Monday it started a new option that will allow taxpayers to sign up for online accounts without the feature.
YouTube rolls out rings indicating when a channel is live streaming
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
YouTube rolls out rings indicating when a channel is live streaming
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- YouTube is rolling out rings around channel avatars to indicate when someone is live streaming.
NYC plan to crack down on subway crime begins after weekend of violence
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
NYC plan to crack down on subway crime begins after weekend of violence
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Mayor Eric Adams' new zero-tolerance plan to crack down on subway crime in New York City begins Monday after a weekend marked by violence.
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Former congresswoman and onetime 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled to speak this week at the Conservative Political Action Conference -- a major gathering for Republicans.
Closing arguments begin in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery death
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Closing arguments begin in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery death
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A jury in the federal hate crimes trial of three men convicted last year in the death of Ahmaud Arbery will hear closing arguments Monday.
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn proposed changes to the way McDonald's sources its pork and nominated two candidates for the company's board.
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Colorado authorities said police found five people dead inside an apartment in Commerce City but the cause of death remains a mystery.
Texas tops the nation in teens who give birth multiple times
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas tops the nation in teens who give birth multiple times
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- More than 1 in 6 teenagers who gave birth in Texas in 2020 already had a child. Texas does not require sex education and has the strictest abortion law in the nation.
Hackers sell stolen NFTs from digital marketplace for almost $2 million
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Hackers sell stolen NFTs from digital marketplace for almost $2 million
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Close to $2 million worth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, were stolen and sold after an apparent phishing attack over the weekend, authorities said.
U.S. COVID-19 numbers on decline; lawmakers place focus on future
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
U.S. COVID-19 numbers on decline; lawmakers place focus on future
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Every U.S. state and territory reported declines in daily COVID-19 cases for a second consecutive weeks, as lawmakers throughout the country take steps to ease restrictions.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
Bernie Madoff's sister, her husband shot dead in suspected murder-suicide
Bernie Madoff's sister, her husband shot dead in suspected murder-suicide
Woman shot dead, five others injured in Oregon mass shooting
Woman shot dead, five others injured in Oregon mass shooting
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Putin signs decree recognizing Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine
Putin signs decree recognizing Russian-backed separatists in eastern Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement