Explosion at Marathon refinery in Louisiana injures 1

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An explosion at a Marathon refinery plant in Grayville, La., injured one person Monday morning and air monitors have been deployed.

The plant, located in St. John the Baptist Parish, reported the explosion mid-morning. Crews on the scene brought a fire there under control and all contract workers have been accounted for.

"One contract worker sustained an injury and is currently being evaluated at a local healthcare facility as a precaution," Jamal Kheiry, communications manager for Marathon, told WAFB-TV.

"Air monitoring has been deployed in the community, and local emergency responders have been notified. The safety of responders, employees, contractors, and the community are our top priority," Kheiry said.

Louisiana State Police temporarily closed Airline Highway between Louisiana State Road 54 and West 10th Street near the refinery, but it has since reopened.

Marathon's Garyville refinery is located along the Mississippi River between New Orleans and Baton Rouge where it refines crude oil.

It can refine up to 578,000 barrels per day, which is made into gasoline, distillates, fuel-grade coke, asphalt, polymer-grade propylene, propane, refinery-grade propylene, dry gas, slurry and sulfur, according to its website.