Feb. 21, 2022 / 12:37 PM

NYC plan to crack down on subway crime begins after weekend of violence

By Adam Schrader
Mayor Eric Adams’ new zero-tolerance plan to crack down on subway crime in New York City begins Monday after a weekend marked by violence. Photo courtesy NYC Mayor's Office

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Mayor Eric Adams' new zero-tolerance plan to crack down on subway crime in New York City begins Monday after a weekend marked by violence.

The Subway Safety Plan, unveiled by Adams last week, provides extensive resources to address homelessness while expanding the New York Police Department's response to subway crime across the city and requiring, instead of requesting, that passengers leave trains at the end of the line.

The city will send as many as 30 joint response teams, which include members of the NYPD and workers with the Department of Health and Mental Hygiene, to provide resources to those who need them and respond to crises underground.

It will also expand its "successful" B-HEARD program, which is currently in its pilot phase. The program will add behavioral health emergency response teams to six more precincts to respond to non-violent 911 calls involving mental health.

The plan was made by the Adams administration in partnership with several state agencies, including the Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

It came before another weekend of violent crime in the Big Apple with six subway stabbings since Friday night, WLNY reported.

Police are still searching for a man who allegedly punched a 20-year-old woman in the back and stabbed her three times in the abdomen on a subway platform on Friday, officials said in a statement.

In another incident, police confiscated a hatchet used in an attempted assault in Brooklyn on Sunday.

Data released from the NYPD on Sunday shows that there were 48 incidents of crime in New York City subways last week, compared to 37 in the same period in 2021, an increase of 29.7%. Overall, transit crime is up 65.3% compared to last year.

"It is cruel and inhumane to allow unhoused people to live on the subway, and unfair to paying passengers and transit workers who deserve a clean, orderly, and safe environment," Adams said.

"The days of turning a blind eye to this growing problem are over, and I look forward to collaborating with the state, the federal government, TWU, advocates and law enforcement to solve this challenge. It will take time, but our work starts now."

