Donald Trump launches social media app on iPhone App Store

Former President Donald Trump's new app, Truth Social, went live Monday. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

The TechCrunch scan also showed that its "proprietary account registration microservice" is named "Pepe," which is also the name of a meme that has been associated with racist and anti-Semitic connotations, leading the Anti-Defamation League to call it a hate symbol.

The app hit No. 1 in the App Store's top charts early Monday, but some people who downloaded the app have been seeing error messages.

"Something went wrong," an error message obtained by CNET reported. "Please try again."

CNET also obtained another message people received when they were put on a waitlist.

"Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist," the message read.

The new app was automatically downloaded for people who preordered it, CNET added.

Its release follows Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube banning the former president from continuing to post on their platforms after the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol fueled by his repeated false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., formally resigned last month to head Trump's new media company.

An date for the app's launch on Android phones has not been announced, but the Truth Social website says the app will be coming to Android's Google Play store soon.