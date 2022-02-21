Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 4:54 PM

Donald Trump launches social media app on iPhone App Store

By Sommer Brokaw
Donald Trump launches social media app on iPhone App Store
Former President Donald Trump's new app, Truth Social, went live Monday. File Photo by Stefani Reynolds/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's Truth Social app was out Monday on the iPhone App store.

While the iOS app developed by Trump rolled out Monday, it's already closed itself to registrations, according to a TechCrunch scan of the application programming interface.

Advertisement

The TechCrunch scan also showed that its "proprietary account registration microservice" is named "Pepe," which is also the name of a meme that has been associated with racist and anti-Semitic connotations, leading the Anti-Defamation League to call it a hate symbol.

The app hit No. 1 in the App Store's top charts early Monday, but some people who downloaded the app have been seeing error messages.

"Something went wrong," an error message obtained by CNET reported. "Please try again."

CNET also obtained another message people received when they were put on a waitlist.

"Due to massive demand, we have placed you on our waitlist," the message read.

The new app was automatically downloaded for people who preordered it, CNET added.

Its release follows Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube banning the former president from continuing to post on their platforms after the January 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol fueled by his repeated false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen.

Advertisement

Rep. Devin Nunes, R-Calif., formally resigned last month to head Trump's new media company.

An date for the app's launch on Android phones has not been announced, but the Truth Social website says the app will be coming to Android's Google Play store soon.

Read More

Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives Federal judge says Oath Keepers founder poses 'convincing danger,' orders him in jail Migrant encounters at border drop to lowest level since March 2021 Federal judge rules lawsuits against Trump for Jan. 6 can proceed National Archives confirms Trump took classified records from White House

Latest Headlines

Explosion at Marathon refinery in Louisiana injures 1
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Explosion at Marathon refinery in Louisiana injures 1
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An explosion at a Marathon refinery plant in Grayville, La. injured one person Monday morning and air monitors have been deployed.
IRS announces alternative to facial recognition software
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
IRS announces alternative to facial recognition software
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- After an initial backlash over its facial recognition feature, the Internal Revenue Service said Monday it started a new option that will allow taxpayers to sign up for online accounts without the feature.
YouTube rolls out rings indicating when a channel is live streaming
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
YouTube rolls out rings indicating when a channel is live streaming
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- YouTube is rolling out rings around channel avatars to indicate when someone is live streaming.
NYC plan to crack down on subway crime begins after weekend of violence
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
NYC plan to crack down on subway crime begins after weekend of violence
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Mayor Eric Adams' new zero-tolerance plan to crack down on subway crime in New York City begins Monday after a weekend marked by violence.
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Former congresswoman and onetime 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled to speak this week at the Conservative Political Action Conference -- a major gathering for Republicans.
Closing arguments begin in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery death
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Closing arguments begin in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery death
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A jury in the federal hate crimes trial of three men convicted last year in the death of Ahmaud Arbery will hear closing arguments Monday.
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn proposed changes to the way McDonald's sources its pork and nominated two candidates for the company's board.
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Colorado authorities said police found five people dead inside an apartment in Commerce City but the cause of death remains a mystery.
Texas tops the nation in teens who give birth multiple times
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Texas tops the nation in teens who give birth multiple times
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- More than 1 in 6 teenagers who gave birth in Texas in 2020 already had a child. Texas does not require sex education and has the strictest abortion law in the nation.
Hackers sell stolen NFTs from digital marketplace for almost $2 million
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Hackers sell stolen NFTs from digital marketplace for almost $2 million
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Close to $2 million worth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, were stolen and sold after an apparent phishing attack over the weekend, authorities said.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Putin recognizes separatists in Ukraine; U.S., EU respond with sanctions
Putin recognizes separatists in Ukraine; U.S., EU respond with sanctions
Woman shot dead, five others injured in Oregon mass shooting
Woman shot dead, five others injured in Oregon mass shooting
China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan
China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement