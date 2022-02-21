Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives

1/5

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is seen at a Democratic presidential primary debate in Atlanta, Ga., on November 20, 2019. She has often been critical of other Democrats, including President Joe Biden. File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Former congresswoman and onetime 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled to speak this week at the Conservative Political Action Conference -- a major gathering for Republicans. Matt Schlapp, chairman of the group that organizes the event, announced Gabbard's participation on Twitter Monday. Advertisement

Gabbard, who represented Hawaii in the U.S. House, has frequently been critical of prominent Democrats -- including President Joe Biden on the issue of Ukraine.

"Biden can prevent war, but I fear he lacks the courage to do so," she wrote in a Tweet Monday.

"What are we trying to achieve in Ukraine? How will it benefit the American people? And at what cost? The Biden [administration] has never answered these questions."

Gabbard's photo was among those listed on CPAC's website on Monday, along with a number of conservatives including former President Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump also attended last year's event.

Gabbard was one of a number of Democrats who ran for president in 2020, but her campaign never gained much traction with voters. She dropped out in March 2020 having won only two pledged delegates.

Advertisement

Gabbard is scheduled to address the conference's Ronald Reagan Dinner on Saturday, according to The Hill.

The conference begins on Thursday in Orlando, Fla., and will run until Sunday.