Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 11:56 AM

Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives

By Clyde Hughes
1/5
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, is seen at a Democratic presidential primary debate in Atlanta, Ga., on November 20, 2019. She has often been critical of other Democrats, including President Joe Biden. File Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Former congresswoman and onetime 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled to speak this week at the Conservative Political Action Conference -- a major gathering for Republicans.

Matt Schlapp, chairman of the group that organizes the event, announced Gabbard's participation on Twitter Monday.

Advertisement

Gabbard, who represented Hawaii in the U.S. House, has frequently been critical of prominent Democrats -- including President Joe Biden on the issue of Ukraine.

"Biden can prevent war, but I fear he lacks the courage to do so," she wrote in a Tweet Monday.

"What are we trying to achieve in Ukraine? How will it benefit the American people? And at what cost? The Biden [administration] has never answered these questions."

Gabbard's photo was among those listed on CPAC's website on Monday, along with a number of conservatives including former President Donald Trump, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. Trump also attended last year's event.

Gabbard was one of a number of Democrats who ran for president in 2020, but her campaign never gained much traction with voters. She dropped out in March 2020 having won only two pledged delegates.

Advertisement

Gabbard is scheduled to address the conference's Ronald Reagan Dinner on Saturday, according to The Hill.

The conference begins on Thursday in Orlando, Fla., and will run until Sunday.

Read More

Tulsi Gabbard criticized for Title IX bill that excludes trans people Meghan McCain says motherhood is 'best thing' she's done in life Trump's lawyers ask GOP groups to stop using his name to raise money

Latest Headlines

Closing arguments begin in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery death
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Closing arguments begin in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery death
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A jury in the federal hate crimes trial of three men convicted last year in the death of Ahmaud Arbery will hear closing arguments Monday.
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn proposed changes to the way McDonald's sources its pork and nominated two candidates for the company's board.
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Colorado authorities said police found five people dead inside an apartment in Commerce City but the cause of death remains a mystery.
Texas tops the nation in teens who give birth multiple times
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Texas tops the nation in teens who give birth multiple times
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- More than 1 in 6 teenagers who gave birth in Texas in 2020 already had a child. Texas does not require sex education and has the strictest abortion law in the nation.
Hackers sell stolen NFTs from digital marketplace for almost $2 million
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hackers sell stolen NFTs from digital marketplace for almost $2 million
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Close to $2 million worth of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, were stolen and sold after an apparent phishing attack over the weekend, authorities said.
U.S. COVID-19 numbers on decline; lawmakers place focus on future
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
U.S. COVID-19 numbers on decline; lawmakers place focus on future
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Every U.S. state and territory reported declines in daily COVID-19 cases for a second consecutive weeks, as lawmakers throughout the country take steps to ease restrictions.
Woman shot dead, five others injured in Oregon mass shooting
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Woman shot dead, five others injured in Oregon mass shooting
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A woman was shot dead and five others were injured during a mass shooting in Portland, Ore., police said.
Multiday severe threat across Central, Southern states
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Multiday severe threat across Central, Southern states
Snow and ice threats will not be the only hazards on the menu across the United States this week as a widespread storm travels from coast to coast.
Bernie Madoff's sister, her husband shot dead in suspected murder-suicide
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Bernie Madoff's sister, her husband shot dead in suspected murder-suicide
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Bernie Madoff's sister and her husband were found dead from gunshot wounds at their Florida home on Sunday, authorities and media outlets reported Sunday.
Federal judge says Oath Keepers founder poses 'convincing danger,' orders him in jail
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Federal judge says Oath Keepers founder poses 'convincing danger,' orders him in jail
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge said Friday that the founder of the Oath Keepers militia poses a "clear and convincing danger" and ordered him to be held in jail until his trial for the January 6 insurrection.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Bernie Madoff's sister, her husband shot dead in suspected murder-suicide
Bernie Madoff's sister, her husband shot dead in suspected murder-suicide
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
Woman shot dead, five others injured in Oregon mass shooting
Woman shot dead, five others injured in Oregon mass shooting
Federal judge says Oath Keepers founder poses 'convincing danger,' orders him in jail
Federal judge says Oath Keepers founder poses 'convincing danger,' orders him in jail
Putin mulls Ukrainian separatists' plea for independence, firm on NATO opposition
Putin mulls Ukrainian separatists' plea for independence, firm on NATO opposition
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement