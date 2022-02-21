Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 6:37 PM

Third ex-Mpls. officer gives tearful testimony in Floyd civil rights case

By Don Jacobson
Third ex-Mpls. officer gives tearful testimony in Floyd civil rights case
Former Minneapolis police officer Thomas Lane on June 3, 2020. Lane was charged with aiding and abetting murder in the second-degree in the death of George Floyd on May 25, 2020. File Photo courtesy of the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- One of three former Minneapolis police officers accused in the death of George Floyd tearfully testified Monday that he tried to help paramedics after realizing Floyd had no pulse.

Thomas Lane, testifying in his own defense in a federal courtroom in St. Paul, Minn., broke down in tears as testified about seeing Floyd's face for the first time after he had been pinned to the ground for more than 9 minutes, the Minneapolis Star Tribune and NBC News reported.

Advertisement

Lane, 38, said Floyd "didn't look good" when he was turned over and that he performed chest compressions as paramedics arrived, even offering to ride with them to the hospital.

"I felt with the situation, they might need a hand," the former rookie officer said under questioning from defense attorney Earl Grey as testimony continued in the civil rights trial.

RELATED On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain

Lane, along with former Minneapolis officers Tou Thao and J. Alexander Kueng, are charged with violating Floyd's civil rights during his arrest and death in May 2020. Lane is the third and last of the three accused officers to testify in U.S. District Court.

Another former Minneapolis officer, Derek Chauvin, was convicted of two counts of murder and one of manslaughter in Floyd's death last April. Chauvin was found guilty of keeping his knee pressed to the back of Floyd's neck for almost 10 minutes, resulting in his death.

Advertisement

During Lane's testimony, Grey led him through a detailed account of the encounter, including the final moments of the restraint when he said he suggested to Chauvin that Floyd be rolled onto his side.

RELATED George Floyd: Former officer Tou Thao says use of knees in restraint was part of training

Lane said Chauvin responded, "Nope, we're good like this."

During cross-examination by federal prosecutor Samantha Trepel, Lane said he wanted to roll Floyd over to side because he "wanted to be able to get a better assessment."

Kueng testified last week that a struggle to force Floyd into a police vehicle at the start of the arrest was the most difficult he had ever faced, adding that Floyd' face was slammed into the plexiglass barrier separating the back and front of the police car during the incident.

RELATED Thousands gather in Minneapolis to protest fatal police shooting

He and Thao are also charged with failure to intervene while Chauvin was using unreasonable force against Floyd.

The month-old trial is expected to proceed to closing arguments on Tuesday after which the 12-member jury will begin deliberations.

Latest Headlines

Study: 'Stand-your-ground' laws associated with 11% increase in homicides
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Study: 'Stand-your-ground' laws associated with 11% increase in homicides
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- "Stand-your-ground" laws were associated with a nationwide 11% increase in homicides, according to a study published Monday in JAMA Network Open.
Massive black bear 'Hank the Tank' continues Calif. home break-in spree
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Massive black bear 'Hank the Tank' continues Calif. home break-in spree
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A 500-pound black bear nicknamed Hank the Tank is causing alarm in a town near California's Lake Tahoe where the massive bruin has been blamed for breaking into dozens of properties.
Donald Trump launches social media app on iPhone App Store
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Donald Trump launches social media app on iPhone App Store
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's app, Truth Social, went live Monday on the iPhone App store.
Explosion at Marathon refinery in Louisiana injures 1
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Explosion at Marathon refinery in Louisiana injures 1
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An explosion at a Marathon refinery plant in Grayville, La. injured one person Monday morning and air monitors have been deployed.
IRS announces alternative to facial recognition software
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
IRS announces alternative to facial recognition software
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- After an initial backlash over its facial recognition feature, the Internal Revenue Service said Monday it started a new option that will allow taxpayers to sign up for online accounts without the feature.
YouTube rolls out rings indicating when a channel is live streaming
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
YouTube rolls out rings indicating when a channel is live streaming
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- YouTube is rolling out rings around channel avatars to indicate when someone is live streaming.
NYC plan to crack down on subway crime begins after weekend of violence
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
NYC plan to crack down on subway crime begins after weekend of violence
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Mayor Eric Adams' new zero-tolerance plan to crack down on subway crime in New York City begins Monday after a weekend marked by violence.
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Former congresswoman and onetime 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled to speak this week at the Conservative Political Action Conference -- a major gathering for Republicans.
Closing arguments begin in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery death
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Closing arguments begin in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery death
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A jury in the federal hate crimes trial of three men convicted last year in the death of Ahmaud Arbery will hear closing arguments Monday.
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn proposed changes to the way McDonald's sources its pork and nominated two candidates for the company's board.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan
China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan
Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions
Putin orders 'peacekeeping' troops into breakaway Ukraine regions
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement