Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 21, 2022 / 5:35 PM

Massive black bear 'Hank the Tank' continues Calif. home break-in spree

By Don Jacobson
Massive black bear 'Hank the Tank' continues Calif. home break-in spree
The mess left behind after a break-in by the bear "Hank the Tank' is shown at a home in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., last week. Photo courtesy South Lake Tahoe Police Dept./Facebook

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A 500-pound black bear nicknamed Hank the Tank is causing alarm in a town near California's Lake Tahoe where the massive bruin has been blamed for breaking into dozens of properties.

Police in South Lake Tahoe, Calif., said the bear struck again on Friday, escalating his antics by busting into a locked and secured home rather than his usual modus operandi of entering unlocked garages in his search for food.

Advertisement

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife says Hank is responsible for damage to 38 homes and has triggered more than 150 calls to authorities, according to KNRV-TV.

Officers responding to the latest call said they found the bear inside a locked home after he had apparently squeezed through the small window. Police said they "banged on the exterior of the home" until Hank "popped out a back door."

RELATED Security camera captures Amazon delivery driver's bear encounter

Police remained in the area "to ensure he continued on his way without damaging any other homes."

The repeated appearances of Hank in the same gated South Lake Tahoe neighborhood are concerning enough for state conservation officials to consider whether the bruin should be trapped and euthanized.

Euthanasia is a measure of last resort for "severely habituated or human-food conditioned black bears," the agency said, but added in a statement to the area's homeowners that "for months -- and despite hazing and other mitigation efforts, the target bear has caused extensive property damage and forcefully entered several homes -- including occupied homes."

Advertisement
RELATED Bears try to open front door of Florida home

Wildlife managers said they have DNA samples "to make sure only the targeted bear is captured.

"We were actively trapping last week -- with no success. At the moment, we have pulled our bear traps and are evaluating our options in dealing with this very problematic bear."

The BEAR League, an animal protection organization based in Homewood, Calif., says that because of his enormous size and home-breaking expertise, it is clear that Hank "can no longer be allowed to remain free."

RELATED Bear, cub move into California home's crawlspace

But the organization remains "vehemently opposed" to any plan to kill him.

The group says it is "frantically working to save his life by reaching out to various wildlife sanctuaries in hopes of finding him a safe home," and blamed the neighborhood's homeowners association for failing to persuade residents to properly secure their garages.

The BEAR League posted security camera video showing Hank the Tank walking up to home's front door on Thursday.

Latest Headlines

Donald Trump launches social media app on iPhone App Store
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Donald Trump launches social media app on iPhone App Store
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump's app, Truth Social, went live Monday on the iPhone App store.
Explosion at Marathon refinery in Louisiana injures 1
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Explosion at Marathon refinery in Louisiana injures 1
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- An explosion at a Marathon refinery plant in Grayville, La. injured one person Monday morning and air monitors have been deployed.
IRS announces alternative to facial recognition software
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
IRS announces alternative to facial recognition software
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- After an initial backlash over its facial recognition feature, the Internal Revenue Service said Monday it started a new option that will allow taxpayers to sign up for online accounts without the feature.
YouTube rolls out rings indicating when a channel is live streaming
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
YouTube rolls out rings indicating when a channel is live streaming
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- YouTube is rolling out rings around channel avatars to indicate when someone is live streaming.
NYC plan to crack down on subway crime begins after weekend of violence
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
NYC plan to crack down on subway crime begins after weekend of violence
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Mayor Eric Adams' new zero-tolerance plan to crack down on subway crime in New York City begins Monday after a weekend marked by violence.
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Former congresswoman and onetime 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard is scheduled to speak this week at the Conservative Political Action Conference -- a major gathering for Republicans.
Closing arguments begin in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery death
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Closing arguments begin in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery death
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A jury in the federal hate crimes trial of three men convicted last year in the death of Ahmaud Arbery will hear closing arguments Monday.
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Billionaire investor Carl Icahn proposed changes to the way McDonald's sources its pork and nominated two candidates for the company's board.
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Colorado authorities said police found five people dead inside an apartment in Commerce City but the cause of death remains a mystery.
Texas tops the nation in teens who give birth multiple times
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Texas tops the nation in teens who give birth multiple times
Feb. 21 (UPI) -- More than 1 in 6 teenagers who gave birth in Texas in 2020 already had a child. Texas does not require sex education and has the strictest abortion law in the nation.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
5 people found dead in Colorado apartment unit
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
Democrat Tulsi Gabbard to speak this week at CPAC with Trump, other conservatives
China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan
China to sanction Raytheon, Lockheed Martin for selling arms to Taiwan
Putin recognizes separatists in Ukraine; U.S., EU respond with sanctions
Putin recognizes separatists in Ukraine; U.S., EU respond with sanctions
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
Billionaire Carl Icahn pushes McDonald's to improve conditions for pigs in pork supply
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement