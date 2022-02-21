Closing arguments begin in hate crimes trial over Ahmaud Arbery death

Greg McMichael, center, and his son, Travis McMichael, left,, look at family members seated in the gallery during their state trial in the Glynn County Courthouse, in Brunswick, Georgia, on November 24, 2021. They will hear closing arguments in their federal trial on Monday. File Photo by Stephen B. Morton/EPA-EFE

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- A jury in the federal hate crimes trial of three men convicted last year in the death of Ahmaud Arbery will hear closing arguments Monday. The defense for Greg and Travis McMichael and William "Roddie" Bryan called one witness before resting their case last week. They have been charged with violating Arbery's civil rights and killing him in 2020 because he was African American. Advertisement

The closing arguments come nearly two years after the three men chased Arbery in a Brunswick, Ga., neighborhood after suspecting him of home invasions. Federal prosecutors used texts, social media posts and witnesses in an effort to establish a racial motivation for the attack against Arbery.

The McMichaels and Bryan are also charged with attempted kidnapping while the McMichaels are charged with one count each of using a weapon during a violent crime. They could face life in prison if convicted.

The McMichaels had originally reached a plea deal in the federal case before U.S. District Court Judge Lisa Wood rejected it late January. The deal would have allowed them to serve their time in federal prison for 30 years instead of state prison.

The Arbery family spoke out against those terms, saying they were reached without any consultation with them. The McMichaels are serving life sentences in Georgia state prison without parole plus 20 years for shooting Arbery. Bryan received life in prison with the possibility of parole.