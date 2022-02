Colorado authorities said police found five people dead inside an apartment in Commerce City but the cause of death remains a mystery. File Photo by Simaah/Pixabay

Feb. 21 (UPI) -- Colorado authorities said police found five people dead inside an apartment in Commerce City but the cause of death remains a mystery. Police did not see any signs of violence or trauma among the adult victims at the North Range Crossings Apartments unit while an infant located at the scene was alive. Commerce City Police Chief Clint Nichols said test revealed there was no indication of hazardous gas present.

A woman who was holding the infant was taken by police for questioning. Police said the infant, estimated to be 4 months old, underwent a checkup.

Nichols said police, though, did find evidence of "illicit narcotics" but declined to come to the conclusion that was the cause. He said further testing will be conducted to confirm the causes of death.

"If it is going to be illicit drugs, they were very, very bad," Nichols told the Denver Post. "If it was drugs, no one was able to get to a phone and call 911 for a medical emergency. It happened pretty quickly -- speculation on my part."

Police said it was not clear if the infant's parents were among the victims or how those who died were related.

