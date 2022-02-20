Woman shot dead, five others injured in Oregon mass shooting

Close up crime scene investigation police boundary tape. Brian A Jackson/Shutterstock

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A woman was shot dead and five others were injured during a mass shooting in Portland, Ore., police said. The woman, whose identity has not been released, was found dead by police responding to 911 calls around 8 p.m. Saturday in the Rose City Park neighborhood of Portland, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement. Advertisement

Three other women and two men were taken to local hospitals after the shooting, but their conditions were not known.

It was also not immediately clear if a suspect had been identified and arrested or further details about the shooting.

According to The Oregonian, police had placed at least 30 evidence markers to note bullet casing and other evidence at the crime scene.

Portland police also responded to a series of fatal and nonfatal shootings on Thursday and Friday. In one shooting incident, a man who was allegedly threatening his ex-wife with a handgun shot himself dead when confronted by police. In another, a man fired at police when they tried to pull over his vehicle leading to the arrest of three people.

In yet another shooting, a security guard was not injured but his car was damaged in a drive-by shooting, police said. Another vehicle suffered damage from bullet holes when "car prowlers" shot at a man who had confronted them.

Advertisement

RELATED Texas man arrested for 1984 cold case murder of Mary Jane Thompson

Data from the Portland Police Bureau shows that the city has experienced a recent surge in gun violence.

There were 127 shooting incidents in January alone, up 21% from the 105 shooting incidents in the same month last year. Out of those, 27 incidents caused injuries.

There were 1,311 shooting incidents in all of 2021 compared with just 412 in 2019. There have been an average of 119.4 shooting incidents per month since they peaked at 139 in July.