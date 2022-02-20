Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 20, 2022 / 1:37 PM

Federal judge says Oath Keepers founder poses 'convincing danger,' orders him in jail

By Adam Schrader
Federal judge says Oath Keepers founder poses 'convincing danger,' orders him in jail
Pro-Trump rioters breach the security perimeter and penetrate the U.S. Capitol to protest against the Electoral College vote count that would certify President-elect Joe Biden as the winner on January 6, 2021. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- A federal judge said that the founder of the Oath Keepers militia poses a "clear and convincing danger" and ordered him to be held in jail until his trial for the January 6 insurrection.

Elmer Stewart Rhodes, 56, was arrested in Texas in January and indicted with 11 other members of the militia -- who all have pleaded not guilty to charges of sedition for the violence at the U.S. Capitol.

Advertisement

Amit Mehta, a federal judge for the U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., shot down Rhodes' second attempt to be released from jail during a pre-trial release hearing on Friday, BuzzFeed News reported.

His decision came three weeks after a federal magistrate judge in Texas ruled that he should remain in jail until his trial, which is expected to begin in July.

RELATED Federal judge rules lawsuits against Trump for Jan. 6 can proceed

Prosecutors revealed new evidence related to the riot during the Friday hearing and one on Wednesday, CNN reported.

Advertisement

Rhodes allegedly sent encrypted messages through the Signal app in which he implied that his followers should prepare for violence if former President Donald Trump were to not invoke the Insurrection Act after his defeat in the 2020 general election, prosecutors said.

Prosecutors read some of Rhodes' messages in court in which he said Oath Keepers should "prepare to walk the same path as the founding fathers," CNN reported.

RELATED FBI investigates D.C. lieutenant over potential ties to Proud Boys

"He must know that if he doesn't act, we will. He has to understand that we will have no choice," Rhodes allegedly said in one message.

Mehta called Rhodes, an Army veteran who attended Yale Law School, an "extremely sophisticated individual" who poses a public safety risk.

The unsealed indictment against the Oath Keepers, obtained by United Press International, shares similar messages from Rhodes made through Signal.

RELATED Over a year after Jan. 6 attack, USCP watchdog says more needed to make Capitol safe

"We aren't getting through this without a civil war. Too late for that. Prepare your mind, body, spirit," the indictment reads.

The indictment also accuses Rhodes of making self-described "reconnaissance" trips to Washington, D.C., to plan the violence at the Capitol. An Oath Keepers chapter in Florida even allegedly held "unconventional warfare" training ahead of the January 6 insurrection.

Rhodes allegedly spent more than $15,000 on firearms and other equipment before January 6, according to the indictment.

Advertisement

"It will be a bloody and desperate fight. We are going to have a fight. That can't be avoided," Rhodes allegedly said in a December 2020 message on Signal to other Oath Keepers, according to the indictment.

In another message that month, Rhodes allegedly said that the Oath Keepers would have to engage in a "bloody, massively bloody revolution" against President-Elect Joe Biden if he were to assume the presidency.

The Southern Poverty Law Center, a hate-group watchdog, has described the Oath Keepers as a "militaristic" extremist group. More than 18 members of the militia have been arrested for the riot at the Capitol.

Court documents show that Oath Keeper member Jonathan Walden has indicated that he is in talks about a possible plea deal with prosecutors.

If Walden were to accept a plea deal, he would become the fifth member of the group to cooperate with prosecutors, BuzzFeed News noted.

"There is quite a bit of communication suggesting Mr. Rhodes was encouraging others to prepare for violence," Mehta said during the Friday hearing. "The words he used were quite graphic, of bloody revolutions and the like."

Latest Headlines

Bernie Madoff's sister and her husband shot dead in suspected murder-suicide
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Bernie Madoff's sister and her husband shot dead in suspected murder-suicide
Feb. 20 (UPI) -- Bernie Madoff's sister and her husband were found dead from gunshot wounds at their Florida home on Sunday, police said.
Woman killed by dog during attack at animal rescue facility
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Woman killed by dog during attack at animal rescue facility
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- One woman was killed and another was injured in a dog attack at an animal rescue in Oakland Park, Fla.
Texas man arrested for 1984 cold case murder of Mary Jane Thompson
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Texas man arrested for 1984 cold case murder of Mary Jane Thompson
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Edward Morgan, 60, was arrested Friday and charged with capital murder for the death of 21-year-old Thompson on Feb. 13, 1984.
SEC refutes Tesla CEO Elon Musk's complaint of 'unfounded investigations'
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
SEC refutes Tesla CEO Elon Musk's complaint of 'unfounded investigations'
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The Security and Exchanges Commission refuted Tesla CEO Elon Musk's accusations that his company was subjected to "endless, unfounded investigations" on Friday, claiming that the agency is acting diligently.
New California bill modeled after Texas abortion law would let citizens sue gun makers
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
New California bill modeled after Texas abortion law would let citizens sue gun makers
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a package of legislation Friday that would allow private citizens to sue gun manufacturers -- the state's answer to a restrictive Texas abortion law implemented last year.
Wife of Navy nuclear engineer pleads guilty to espionage-related offense
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Wife of Navy nuclear engineer pleads guilty to espionage-related offense
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The wife of a U.S. Navy engineer who pleaded guilty earlier this week to attempting to sell military secrets to a foreign government has now pleaded guilty to the same offense.
Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach swimmers, video shows
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach swimmers, video shows
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A helicopter crashed at Miami Beach on Saturday just feet from stunned swimmers, video shared by the Miami Beach Police Department shows.
Rodent infestation may affect Family Dollar stores in 6 states, FDA warns
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Rodent infestation may affect Family Dollar stores in 6 states, FDA warns
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A rodent infestation at an Arkansas distribution facility may have contaminated products at Family Dollar stores in six states, a federal regulator has warned.
40 cars involved in Wisconsin crash as snow squalls threaten roads
U.S. News // 1 day ago
40 cars involved in Wisconsin crash as snow squalls threaten roads
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- More than 40 cars were involved in a crash on a Wisconsin highway as dangerous snow squalls threatened roads, police said.
Testimony concludes in hate crime trial over Ahmaud Arbery killing
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Testimony concludes in hate crime trial over Ahmaud Arbery killing
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Testimony has ended in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men who chased down and killed Ahmaud Arbery after the prosecution called 20 witnesses and the defense one.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach swimmers, video shows
Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach swimmers, video shows
Woman killed by dog during attack at animal rescue facility
Woman killed by dog during attack at animal rescue facility
New California bill modeled after Texas abortion law would let citizens sue gun makers
New California bill modeled after Texas abortion law would let citizens sue gun makers
Rodent infestation may affect Family Dollar stores in 6 states, FDA warns
Rodent infestation may affect Family Dollar stores in 6 states, FDA warns
Biden convening National Security Council to weigh options in Ukraine
Biden convening National Security Council to weigh options in Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement