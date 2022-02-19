Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 19, 2022 / 5:25 PM

New California bill modeled after Texas abortion law would let citizens sue gun makers

By Calley Hair
1/2
New California bill modeled after Texas abortion law would let citizens sue gun makers
California Gov. Gavin Newsom announces legislation that would allow private citizens to sue gun manufacturers during a press conference at the Del Mar fairgrounds on Friday. Photo courtesy Gavin Newsom

Feb. 19 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a package of legislation Friday that would allow private citizens to sue gun manufacturers -- the state's answer to a restrictive Texas abortion law implemented last year.

The package comes after Newsom said in December that he had directed his staff to work with the state legislature and California Attorney General Rob Bonta to draw up a firearm ban modeled after the Texas law.

Advertisement

Under one bill, anyone could sue manufacturers, distributors, transporters or sellers of assault-style weapons, .50 BMG rifles or unregulated homemade "ghost gun" kits. It was introduced by State Sen. Bob Hertzberg (D-Van Nuys).

The other bill would prohibit companies from advertising certain kinds of weapons to children.

RELATED Southern California will see 'striking increases' in fire days, study says

"It's time to go on the offensive with new measures that empower individuals to hold irresponsible and negligent gun industry actors to account, crack down on shameful advertising that targets our kids and more," Newsom said in a press release. "This is not about attacking law-abiding gun owners -- it's about stopping the tragic violence ravaging communities across the country."

The California legislation is modeled after a Texas law that bans abortion approximately six weeks after the pregnant person's last menstrual cycle using a unique enforcement mechanism: It deputizes private citizens, rather than the state's executive branch, to sue anyone who "aids and abets" the procedure.

Advertisement

Any individual, even those with no connection to a patient or clinic, can sue anyone involved in an illegal abortion and win up to $10,000 in court, the Texas Tribune reported.

RELATED Cal State University chancellor resigns after report says he mishandled sexual complaints

The Supreme Court declined to intervene on the issue earlier this year.

During a press conference Friday announcing the new gun legislation, Newsom made clear that he intends for California's bill to serve as a test for the court's precedent on abortion. He said he disagreed with the court's decision and considered it "outrageous."

"But they opened up the door. They set the tone, tenor, the rules. And either we can be on the defense complaining about it or we can play by those rules," Newsom said at the conference.

RELATED Judge gives ex-Minnesota cop Kim Potter 2 years in prison for death of Daunte Wright

"There is no principled way the U.S. Supreme Court can't uphold this law," Newsom continued. "It is quite literally modeled after the law they just upheld in Texas."

The event was held at the fairgrounds in the coastal town of Del Mar, a site that's previously been at the center of the gun control debate. In 2019, Newsom signed a bill there banning the sale of firearms and ammunition at gun shows.

Earlier this week, gunmaker Remington agreed to pay more than $70 million to settle a lawsuit with several families of victims of the Sandy Hook shooting attack that killed 20 young children a almost decade ago.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Wife of Navy nuclear engineer pleads guilty to espionage-related offense
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Wife of Navy nuclear engineer pleads guilty to espionage-related offense
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- The wife of a U.S. Navy engineer who pleaded guilty earlier this week to attempting to sell military secrets to a foreign government has now pleaded guilty to the same offense.
Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach swimmers, video shows
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach swimmers, video shows
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A helicopter crashed at Miami Beach on Saturday just feet from stunned swimmers, video shared by the Miami Beach Police Department shows.
Rodent infestation may affect Family Dollar stores in 6 states, FDA warns
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Rodent infestation may affect Family Dollar stores in 6 states, FDA warns
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- A rodent infestation at an Arkansas distribution facility may have contaminated products at Family Dollar stores in six states, a federal regulator has warned.
40 cars involved in Wisconsin crash as snow squalls threaten roads
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
40 cars involved in Wisconsin crash as snow squalls threaten roads
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- More than 40 cars were involved in a crash on a Wisconsin highway as dangerous snow squalls threatened roads, police said.
Testimony concludes in hate crime trial over Ahmaud Arbery killing
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Testimony concludes in hate crime trial over Ahmaud Arbery killing
Feb. 19 (UPI) -- Testimony has ended in the federal hate crimes trial of three white men who chased down and killed Ahmaud Arbery after the prosecution called 20 witnesses and the defense one.
11 alleged Woo gang members charged for $4M COVID unemployment fraud scheme
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
11 alleged Woo gang members charged for $4M COVID unemployment fraud scheme
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Federal authorities have charged 11 members of a New York City gang for a scheme to steal $4.3 million in unemployment insurance during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Migrant encounters at border drop to lowest level since March 2021
U.S. News // 20 hours ago
Migrant encounters at border drop to lowest level since March 2021
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Migrant encounters with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the border with Mexico fell to their lowest level since March 2021.
Federal judge rules lawsuits against Trump for Jan. 6 can proceed
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Federal judge rules lawsuits against Trump for Jan. 6 can proceed
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Friday that lawsuits against Donald Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection can proceed because the former president does not have absolute immunity from litigation.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delays three executions
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delays three executions
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday issued reprieves for three executions scheduled to take place later this year, citing struggles to obtain the drugs needed for the state's lethal injection protocol.
Lawyers for Texas death row prisoner say judge, DA have conflict of interest
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Lawyers for Texas death row prisoner say judge, DA have conflict of interest
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a woman on death row in Texas filed motions Friday seeking to have the judge and district attorney removed from her case, citing conflict of interest.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach swimmers, video shows
Helicopter crashes near Miami Beach swimmers, video shows
11 alleged Woo gang members charged for $4M COVID unemployment fraud scheme
11 alleged Woo gang members charged for $4M COVID unemployment fraud scheme
Lawyers for Texas death row prisoner say judge, DA have conflict of interest
Lawyers for Texas death row prisoner say judge, DA have conflict of interest
Six countries in Africa to begin manufacturing mRNA vaccines
Six countries in Africa to begin manufacturing mRNA vaccines
Federal judge rules lawsuits against Trump for Jan. 6 can proceed
Federal judge rules lawsuits against Trump for Jan. 6 can proceed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement