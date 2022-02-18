U.S. to sell $6B in tanks, military equipment to Poland

1/2

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Polish Defense Minister Mariusz Blaszczak walk during a meeting with Polish and U.S. soldiers at the 33rd Air Transport Base in Powidz, Poland, on Friday. Photo by Jakub Kaczmarczyk/EPA-EFE

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has given preliminary approval for the $6 billion sale of tanks and other military equipment to Poland, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday. The Defense Security Cooperation Agency also notified Congress of the possible sale, which includes 250 M1 Abrams battle tanks, Thursday. Advertisement

"The timeframe for delivery of these tanks is currently under discussion," Austin said during a joint news conference with Polish Minister of National Defense Mariusz Blaszczak in Warsaw, Poland.

"This is the most modern version of the Abrams, and will provide Poland with a highly advanced tank capability. It will also strengthen our interoperability with the Polish armed forces, boosting the credibility of our combined deterrence efforts and those of other NATO allies."

The possible sale also includes 250 AN/VLQ-12 CREW Duke counterimprovised explosive device systems, 26 M88A2 HERCULES Combat Recovery vehicles, 17 M1110 joint assault bridges, 276 M2 .50 caliber machine guns and 500 M240C 7.62mm machine guns, among other items.

Austin said Poland's procurement of the items will allow "more equitable sharing of responsibilities" within the NATO alliance.

"Europe is now facing challenges to international peace and stability. For one, ... Belarusian President Lukashenko continues to cruelly promote the force migration of thousands of displaced persons from the Middle East to Poland and the rest ... of the European Union," he said. "And Poland's neighbor, Ukraine, is under the threat of another Russian invasion, which was the focus of our discussion this morning."

Blaszczak thanked Austin for the planned sale during the joint news conference.

"Now, my objective as the minister of national defense of Poland is to increase the potential of the Polish armed forces after Patriots, after HIMARS, after the F-35 fighter jets that we have, or will have, we will have also Abrams tanks. Once again, sir, thank you very much," he said.

