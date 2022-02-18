Groups ask Philadelphia to check schools' water pipes after study found traces of lead

1/4

The study examined water outlets in 65 schools in the Philadelphia (pictured) area and found that 61% had at least some lead contamination -- and 98% of the schools had at least one water tap that showed traces of contamination. File Photo by John Anderson/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- An environmental group is calling on Philadelphia to check out water pipes that run beneath schools in the city after a study found that some campus buildings are contaminated with lead. The 27-page study released this week by the PennPIRG Education Fund, PennEnvironment Research & Policy Center and Black Church Center for Justice and Equality found that close to two-thirds of the outlets tested in 65 schools were found to be contaminated with lead. Advertisement

Also, the study found that 98% of all the schools tested had at least one water tap that showed traces of lead contamination.

Drinking lead-contaminated water is a serious health risk, particularly for children, and can cause behavioral and learning problems. It may also damage children's central and peripheral nervous systems, experts say.

"Schools should be safe places where our kids go to learn, achieve, and grow up to be productive citizens in society," PennEnvironment Research and Policy Center Executive Director David Masur said in a statement.

"Instead, our study shows the pervasive threat of lead in drinking water faces Philadelphia kids when they enter our school buildings. It's time for district officials to address this threat once and for all."

The alarming study came a few years after serious lead contamination was discovered in Flint, Mich., that caused the city to make substantial and costly repairs. The authors of the Pennsylvania report said that the research indicates that lead contamination is a problem that's likely far from unique to Philadelphia.

"Given that 71% of schools still need to be tested, this is just the tip of the iceberg. Many school buildings have at least some lead in their pipes, plumbing, or fixtures. And where there is lead, there is risk of contamination," they wrote in the report.

PennPIRG suggested that Philadelphia's schools replace all drinking fountains with bottle filling stations, or stations equipped with lead-removing filters.

The study also urged the school system to install filters on outlets, shut off contaminated taps until they're replaced and remove lead-bearing fixtures where possible.

"Philadelphia's children deserve safe drinking water, especially at the schools where they go each day to learn and play," the study added. "As this data shows, it is critical that Philadelphia decision-makers take immediate action to get the lead out."

The School District of Philadelphia said the report was "not an accurate reflection of the water quality that students and staff in our district are accessing each and every day," according to ABC News.

The district said that it's already taken steps to address the issue, including shutting off outlets and installing new systems. It said it's installed more than 1,300 systems and plans to install more.

Under federal and city regulations, water outlets in Philadelphia are immediately shut down if they test for lead above 10 parts per billion.