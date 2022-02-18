Trending
Feb. 18, 2022 / 10:23 AM

GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota dies after 3-year battle with kidney cancer

By Doug Cunningham
GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota dies after 3-year battle with kidney cancer
Jim Hagedorn unsuccessfully ran for Congress three times before he was elected to the U.S. House in 2018. A few months later, he announced that he has advanced-stage kidney cancer. Photo courtesy Rep. Jim Hagedorn/U.S. House of Representatives

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Republican Minnesota congressman and outspoken conservative Jim Hagedorn has died after a three-year battle with cancer, his family said Friday.

Hagedorn announced in 2019, shortly after he was elected to the U.S. House, that he'd been diagnosed with Stage IV kidney cancer. His wife announced his death in a Facebook post.

"It is with a broken heart, shattered spirit and overwhelming sadness I share my husband congressman Jim Hagedorn passed away peacefully last night," Jennifer Carnahan wrote.

"Jim loved our country and loved representing the people of southern Minnesota. Every moment of every day he lived his dream by serving others. There was no stronger conservative in our state than my husband; and it showed in how he voted, led and fought for our country."

The former chair of the Minnesota Republican Party, Hagedorn ran for Congress three times before he was successful in 2018. He'd just been re-elected last November. Both times, Hagedorn narrowly won the race over his Democratic opponent.

Hagedorn had surgery to remove the cancer in his kidney, but it returned last summer.

"I'm saddened to hear of the passing of congressman Jim Hagedorn," Republican Party of Minnesota Chairman David Hann told KARE-TV. "Our hearts go out to his wife Jennifer and all his loved ones in this difficult time."

"Jim and I served in the U.S. House during a time of many great challenges for our nation and for our state -- and all the while, he bravely endured the personal challenge of cancer treatment with dignity and grace while serving our country and his constituents," Rep. Betty McCollum, D-Minn., said in a statement.

"Despite our policy differences on many issues, Jim and I were united in the common goal of achieving greater opportunities for future generations of Minnesotans."

Hagedorn was a very outspoken Republican in Congress and was among the GOP lawmakers who voted in January 2021 against certifying Joe Biden's election victory over Donald Trump. He also signed on to an unsuccessful legal effort to overturn Biden's election.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz now must call a special election to fill Hagedorn's seat in the House.

