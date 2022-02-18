Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 18, 2022 / 9:03 PM

Migrant encounters at border drop to lowest level since March 2021

By Adam Schrader
Migrant encounters at border drop to lowest level since March 2021
View of the U.S. Customs and Border Protection's temporary processing facilities in Donna, Texas, in February 2021. The facility was constructed to process family units and unaccompanied children encountered and in the custody of the U.S. Border Patrol. File Photo by Jaime Rodriguez Sr/U.S. Customs and Border Protection | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Migrant encounters with U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents at the border with Mexico fell to their lowest level since March 2021.

Data from the agency shows that the number of migrant encounters fell from 179,219 encounters in December to 153,941 in January, a decrease of 14%.

Advertisement

The number of monthly migrant encounters peaked in July at 213,593 as President Joe Biden faced criticism for undoing policies created under former President Donald Trump, including the controversial "Remain in Mexico" program.

Remain in Mexico, officially called the Migrant Protection Protocols, prevents migrants seeking asylum from entering the United States before immigration courts review their applications.

RELATED Supreme Court agrees to hear 'Remain in Mexico' challenge

Biden had sought to end the program, created under former President Donald Trump in 2019, last summer but was ordered by a federal judge to reinstate it in August, when the number of migrant encounters dropped to 209,840 from their July peak.

The Supreme Court said Friday it would hear an appeal challenging the controversial "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy amid efforts from President Joe Biden's administration to undo the program.

The number of migrant encounters further fell to 192,001 in September and 164,826 in October before small gains in November and December.

Advertisement
RELATED Biden says he's 'convinced' Putin has made decision to invade Ukraine

Though the number of migrant encounters dropped largely across most countries and demographics in January, there was an increase in the number of migrants originating from Mexico.

CBP data shows that there were 59,846 encounters with Mexican migrants in January, up from 51,462 in December. However, the number of Mexican migrants in December came after a sharp drop of more than 12,000 encounters compared to November.

Most of the encounters with migrants from Mexico were labeled as having been processed under Title 42, a policy from the Trump administration that allows for their immediate expulsion from the country for reasons related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, Title 42 expulsions have gradually decreased overall from their peak of 113,392 in May 2021.

Latest Headlines

Federal judge rules lawsuits against Trump for Jan. 6 can proceed
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge rules lawsuits against Trump for Jan. 6 can proceed
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A federal judge ruled Friday that lawsuits against Donald Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection can proceed because the former president does not have absolute immunity from litigation.
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delays three executions
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine delays three executions
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Friday issued reprieves for three executions scheduled to take place later this year, citing struggles to obtain the drugs needed for the state's lethal injection protocol.
Lawyers for Texas death row prisoner say judge, DA have conflict of interest
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Lawyers for Texas death row prisoner say judge, DA have conflict of interest
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Attorneys for a woman on death row in Texas filed motions Friday seeking to have the judge and district attorney removed from her case, citing conflict of interest.
National Archives confirms Trump took classified records from White House
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
National Archives confirms Trump took classified records from White House
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump took classified information from the White House to Mar-a-Lago after leaving office, the National Archives and Records Administration confirmed Friday.
Supreme Court agrees to hear 'Remain in Mexico' challenge
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Supreme Court agrees to hear 'Remain in Mexico' challenge
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Supreme Court said Friday it would hear an appeal challenging the controversial "Remain in Mexico" immigration policy amid efforts from President Joe Biden's administration to undo the program.
Biden signs stopgap funding bill
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Biden signs stopgap funding bill
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a stopgap funding bill Friday to fund the government for another three weeks and avert a government shutdown.
Southern California will see 'striking increases' in fire days, study says
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Southern California will see 'striking increases' in fire days, study says
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Coastal Southern California will experience major increases in wildfire days in the mid-21st century, according to a new study from the University of California-Los Angeles.
Major snowstorm hits Illinois, Indiana, causes traffic mayhem
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Major snowstorm hits Illinois, Indiana, causes traffic mayhem
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A winter storm blanketing Illinois and Indiana Thursday and Friday left motorists on two roadways stranded in cars for hours, with one described as a 100-vehicle pile-up, and two highways were shut down for hours.
U.S. to sell $6B in tanks, military equipment to Poland
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
U.S. to sell $6B in tanks, military equipment to Poland
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has given preliminary approval for the $6 billion sale of tanks and other military equipment to Poland, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday.
New rules bar senior Fed officials from stock, bond and crypto trading
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
New rules bar senior Fed officials from stock, bond and crypto trading
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve announced Friday that it has adopted rules banning or restricting certain investment and trading activities by Federal Reserve officials.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Video captures moment when massive flock of birds fall from the sky in Mexico
Video captures moment when massive flock of birds fall from the sky in Mexico
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
Russia to carry out mock nuclear missile launches amid high concern over Ukraine
Russia to carry out mock nuclear missile launches amid high concern over Ukraine
Grand jury indicts father who drove 14-year-old triple-murder suspect
Grand jury indicts father who drove 14-year-old triple-murder suspect
Biden says he's 'convinced' Putin has made decision to invade Ukraine
Biden says he's 'convinced' Putin has made decision to invade Ukraine
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement