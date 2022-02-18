Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 18, 2022 / 12:42 PM

Judge gives ex-Minnesota cop Kim Potter 2 years in prison for death of Daunte Wright

By Simon Druker
1/4
Judge gives ex-Minnesota cop Kim Potter 2 years in prison for death of Daunte Wright
"I am so sorry that I brought the death of your son, father, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew and the rest of your family, to your home," former Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter said in court Friday. Photo courtesy Hennepin County Jail

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A judge on Friday sentenced former Minneapolis-area police officer Kim Potter to two years in prison for killing motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop that turned into an arrest last April.

Potter, a former officer on the force in the Minneapolis suburb of Brooklyn Center, is expected to serve a little more than half of the sentence in prison and the rest under supervised release. She was given 58 days credit for time already served, which is subtracted from the sentence.

Advertisement

Potter was convicted in December on charges of first- and second-degree manslaughter in Wright's death. She argued at trial that she intended to subdue Wright with a stun gun, but mistakenly pulled her firearm during the arrest.

Hennepin County Judge Regina Chu called Potter's one of the saddest cases she's seen.

RELATED Police begin arresting 'Freedom Convoy' protesters in Canadian capital

"Kimberly Potter did not abuse her position of authority. It is undisputed that officer Potter was in the line of duty, and doing her job in attempting to lawfully arrest Daunte Wright on the warrant when she drew her taser. There is no question that Ms. Potter is extremely resourceful," Chu said during the sentencing.

Advertisement

"Kimberly Potter does not present a danger of future crimes."

The judge's ruling falls toward the low end of the sentencing guidelines. Potter could have faced 15 years in prison on the first-degree charge alone.

RELATED British police hunt for fugitive sex offender for second time this week

Potter apologized to Wright's family during Friday's hearing.

"To the family of Daunte Wright, I am so sorry that I brought the death of your son, father, brother, uncle, grandson, nephew and the rest of your family, to your home," she told the court, according to CNN.

Aubrey Wright and Katie Wright speak during the funeral for their son Daunte Wright at Shiloh Temple in Minneapolis, Minn., on April 22, 2021. File Photo by Jemal Countess/UPI

A number of Wright's family members addressed the court ahead of Chu's ruling.

RELATED Grand jury indicts father who drove 14-year-old triple-murder suspect

"[Potter] pointed a gun into my son's chest, pulled the trigger, not only killing Daunte by damaging his heart to the point of unrepairable ... but she also damaged my whole family's heart," father Arbuey Wright said, according to CNN. "Nothing will ever be the same."

"Kim Potter took my son's best friend away from him and things haven't been the same since. I am now a single mother, not by choice, by force," Chyna Whitaker, the mother of Wright's child, said in her impact statement.

Advertisement

At the hearing, defense attorney Paul Engh read aloud from letters voicing support for Potter.

"I had never witnessed officer Potter mistreat, disrespect or use force on any individual. She was nothing but professional, helpful and caring," wrote an emergency medical technician, he said.

Potter and an officer trainee pulled Wright over for an expired registration on his vehicle and an air freshener hanging from his rear-view mirror. The other officer, Anthony Luckey, attempted to arrest Wright on an outstanding firearms warrant, at which point Wright attempted to re-enter his vehicle. Potter yelled "Taser, Taser, Taser," and shot Wright with her firearm.

Potter took the stand in her own defense and said she mistakenly grabbed the firearm rather than her stun gun.

Prosecutors, however, argued that her mistake was criminal.

Wright's family said after her conviction in December that they were satisfied with the outcome.

Latest Headlines

FDA clears first use of smartphone app for insulin delivery
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
FDA clears first use of smartphone app for insulin delivery
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the first smartphone app to deliver insulin using the t:connect app from Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Number of U.S. children in poverty rises by 3.7M after Child Tax Credit ends
U.S. News // 36 minutes ago
Number of U.S. children in poverty rises by 3.7M after Child Tax Credit ends
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Approximately 3.7 million more American children fell into poverty in January after the 2021 Child Tax Credit expired, according to a study released Friday by Columbia University's Center on Poverty and Social Policy.
GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota dies after 3-year battle with kidney cancer
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota dies after 3-year battle with kidney cancer
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Republican Minnesota congressman and outspoken conservative Jim Hagedorn has died after a three-year battle with cancer, his family said Friday.
Groups ask Philadelphia to check schools' water pipes after study found traces of lead
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Groups ask Philadelphia to check schools' water pipes after study found traces of lead
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- An environmental group is calling on Philadelphia to check out water pipes that run beneath schools in the city after a study found that some campus buildings are contaminated with lead.
Poll: 7% of U.S. adults identify as LGBT
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Poll: 7% of U.S. adults identify as LGBT
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The percentage of American adults who identify as something other than heterosexual has hit a record 7.1%, according to a new Gallup poll.
Senate passes resolution of support for Ukraine as invasion fears grow
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Senate passes resolution of support for Ukraine as invasion fears grow
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Senate overwhelming passed a bipartisan resolution of support for Ukraine and to punish the Kremlin if it further invades its neighboring nation.
Grand jury indicts father who drove 14-year-old triple-murder suspect
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Grand jury indicts father who drove 14-year-old triple-murder suspect
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Richard Acosta Jr. was indicted on a capital murder charge after he was accused of driving his 14-year-old son, Abel, to a gas station where the teen shot and killed three people.
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils long-term COVID-19 plan
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils long-term COVID-19 plan
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the state is "turning a page" on COVID-19 as he announced a plan focused on living with the virus as he announced there "is no end date."
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing 4
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing 4
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed a man convicted of killing four people in 2008, the state's attorney general announced Thursday.
Ex-LA Angels official found guilty in Tyler Skaggs' fatal overdose
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Ex-LA Angels official found guilty in Tyler Skaggs' fatal overdose
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A jury found the former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels, Eric Kay, guilty Thursday in the overdose death of former team pitcher Tyler Skaggs.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
Video captures moment when massive flock of birds fall from the sky in Mexico
Video captures moment when massive flock of birds fall from the sky in Mexico
D.C. suit accusing Trump inaugural committee of misuse of funds to go to trial
D.C. suit accusing Trump inaugural committee of misuse of funds to go to trial
Russia to carry out mock nuclear missile launches amid high concern over Ukraine
Russia to carry out mock nuclear missile launches amid high concern over Ukraine
Senate passes bill to avoid government shutdown, sends it to Biden's desk
Senate passes bill to avoid government shutdown, sends it to Biden's desk
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement