New rules bar senior Fed officials from stock, bond and crypto trading

Jerome Powell (R) speaks after U.S. President Joe Biden announced that he will serve a second term as the Federal Reserve Chair in the South Court Auditorium at the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 22. The Fed announced Friday new rules barring its senior officials from stock, bond and crypto trading. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve announced Friday that it has adopted rules banning or restricting certain investment and trading activities by Federal Reserve officials. The rules, which take effect on May 1, were unanimously adopted by the Federal Open Market Committee.

Under the new rules, senior officials are "prohibited from purchasing individual stocks or sector funds; holding investments in individual bonds, agency securities, cryptocurrencies, commodities, or foreign currencies; entering into derivatives contracts; and engaging in short sales or purchasing securities on margin," the Fed said in a statement.

The new rules apply to the Fed's board members, Reserve Bank presidents, first vice presidents, Reserve Bank research directors, FOMC staff officers, the manager and deputy manager of the System Open Market Account, Board division directors who regularly attend Committee meetings, any other individual designated by the Chair, and to the spouses and minor children of these individuals.

The rules were first announced in October 2021 after disclosures that some Fed officials had traded stocks and stock funds before economic measures were adopted to address the COVID-19 pandemic. Friday's announcement expanded the ban to include cryptocurrencies.

The rules are designed to "support public confidence in the impartiality and integrity of the Committee's work by guarding against even the appearance of any conflict of interest," according to the statement.

Fed officials will have 12 months to get rid of any impermissible holdings.