FDA clears first use of smartphone app for insulin delivery



The FDA has approved the first smartphone app for delivery of insulin, according to Tandem Diabetes Care, which makes the newly cleared t:connect mobile app for use with the t:slim X2 insulin pump on Android and iOS devices. Photo by niekverlaan /Pixabay

The FDA action clears use of the app for insulin delivery using both Android and iOS phones.

Tandem Diabetes Care said the t:connect app is a secure, user-friendly mobile app that's paired with the t:slim X2 insulin pump.

The company said the mobile app displays the last 24 hours of glucose trends, pump status changes and insulin therapy data, including basal and bolus deliveries and suspensions of insulin delivery.

The app also displays pump alerts and alarms, and it securely uploads data into the cloud-based t:connect web application wirelessly.

The t:slim X2 insulin pump functions independently from the t:connect mobile app, so a user always retains the freedom to view pump therapy data, program requests and cancel bolus insulin requests from their pump.

"With the improvements in diabetes management provided by Tandem's Control-IQ technology, giving a meal bolus is now the most common reason a person interacts with their pump, and the ability to do so using a smartphone app offers a convenient and discrete solution," Sheridan said in the company press statement Friday.

