Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 18, 2022 / 4:24 PM

Southern California will see 'striking increases' in fire days, study says

By Doug Cunningham
1/5
Southern California will see 'striking increases' in fire days, study says
Members of a hot shot crew remove fuel along a containment line during the Caldor fire near Meyers, Calif., on August 31, 2021. A new UCLA study says Southern California will experience "striking increases" in high risk fire days in mid-21st century. File Photo by Peter DaSilva/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Coastal Southern California will experience major increases in wildfire days in the mid-21st century, according to a new study from the University of California-Los Angeles.

The UCLA study said there will be "striking increases in climatologically identifiable large fire days in the mid-21st century and that this trend will accelerate in the latter half of the century."

Advertisement

The UCLA study published in the Nature journal Communications Earth & Environment projects that "the number of days with a high risk for fire would nearly double to about 58 days per year."

That would happen, the study said, under a scenario in which the average temperature in Southern California increases by almost 9 degrees Fahrenheit by 2100 -- which would be likely if there is no significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Even if emissions are curbed enough to slow climate change, the study said, temperatures could still increase by 5.4 degrees Fahrenheit, causing a 60% increase per year in high-risk fire days.

A UCLA press statement said that for years the Northern California coast and Sierra Nevada areas have experienced more fires while Southern California "hasn't experienced the same increase."

Advertisement

But the new study said that fire disparity between north and south isn't likely to continue.

"If you look at the whole state, there's been a statistically significant upswing in area burned," said UCLA climate scientist Glen MacDonald, co-author of the paper.

Read More

Emerald Fire reaches 60% containment as firefighters stop Laguna Beach blaze Firefighters struggle to contain California wildfire as it hits 2,800 acres

Latest Headlines

Biden signs stopgap funding bill
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Biden signs stopgap funding bill
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden signed a stopgap funding bill Friday to fund the government for another three weeks and avert a government shutdown.
Major snowstorm hits Illinois, Indiana, causes traffic mayhem
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Major snowstorm hits Illinois, Indiana, causes traffic mayhem
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A winter storm blanketing Illinois and Indiana Thursday and Friday left motorists on two roadways stranded in cars for hours, with one described as a 100-vehicle pile-up, and two highways were shut down for hours.
U.S. to sell $6B in tanks, military equipment to Poland
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
U.S. to sell $6B in tanks, military equipment to Poland
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department has given preliminary approval for the $6 billion sale of tanks and other military equipment to Poland, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said Friday.
New rules bar senior Fed officials from stock, bond and crypto trading
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
New rules bar senior Fed officials from stock, bond and crypto trading
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The Federal Reserve announced Friday that it has adopted rules banning or restricting certain investment and trading activities by Federal Reserve officials.
Cal State University chancellor resigns after report says he mishandled sexual complaints
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Cal State University chancellor resigns after report says he mishandled sexual complaints
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- California State University Chancellor Joseph Castro has resigned from his post in charge of the nation's largest public university system amid criticism that he mishandled reported cases of sexual misconduct.
FDA clears first use of smartphone app for insulin delivery
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FDA clears first use of smartphone app for insulin delivery
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has cleared the first smartphone app to deliver insulin using the t:connect app from Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.
Number of U.S. children in poverty rises by 3.7M after Child Tax Credit ends
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Number of U.S. children in poverty rises by 3.7M after Child Tax Credit ends
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Approximately 3.7 million more American children fell into poverty in January after the 2021 Child Tax Credit expired, according to a study released Friday by Columbia University's Center on Poverty and Social Policy.
Judge gives ex-Minnesota cop Kim Potter 2 years in prison for death of Daunte Wright
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge gives ex-Minnesota cop Kim Potter 2 years in prison for death of Daunte Wright
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- A judge on Friday sentenced former Minneapolis-area police officer Kim Potter to two years in prison for killing motorist Daunte Wright during a traffic stop that turned into an arrest last April.
GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota dies after 3-year battle with kidney cancer
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
GOP Rep. Jim Hagedorn of Minnesota dies after 3-year battle with kidney cancer
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- Republican Minnesota congressman and outspoken conservative Jim Hagedorn has died after a three-year battle with cancer, his family said Friday.
Groups ask Philadelphia to check schools' water pipes after study found traces of lead
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Groups ask Philadelphia to check schools' water pipes after study found traces of lead
Feb. 18 (UPI) -- An environmental group is calling on Philadelphia to check out water pipes that run beneath schools in the city after a study found that some campus buildings are contaminated with lead.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Video captures moment when massive flock of birds fall from the sky in Mexico
Video captures moment when massive flock of birds fall from the sky in Mexico
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
Cargo ship carrying luxury cars abandoned after catching fire in North Atlantic
Russia to carry out mock nuclear missile launches amid high concern over Ukraine
Russia to carry out mock nuclear missile launches amid high concern over Ukraine
Senate passes bill to avoid government shutdown, sends it to Biden's desk
Senate passes bill to avoid government shutdown, sends it to Biden's desk
Coca-Cola launching new Starlight drink 'inspired by space'
Coca-Cola launching new Starlight drink 'inspired by space'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement