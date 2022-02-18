Cal State University chancellor resigns after report says he mishandled sexual complaints

1/5

The entrance to the Cal State University Fullerton campus is seen in Fullerton, Calif. Chancellor Joseph Castro's resignation is effective immediately, officials said. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 18 (UPI) -- California State University Chancellor Joseph Castro has resigned from his post in charge of the nation's largest public university system amid criticism over recent accusations that he mishandled reported cases of sexual misconduct. The university system announced Castro's resignation late Thursday and it was accepted by the CSU Board of Trustees. Advertisement

Castro's departure came after a report in USA Today two weeks ago said that he'd mismanaged years of reports alleging various sexual harassment, bullying and retaliation complaints against a senior administrator at Fresno State University.

The USA report said complaints against the administrator began in 2014, but Castro took no action until a formal complaint was filed five years later.

The complaints accused the administrator of inappropriately touching women, making sexist remarks and retaliating against employees.

"I have been honored to serve the California State University for more than eight years, including as its eighth chancellor, and the decision to resign is the most difficult of my professional life," Castro in a statement Thursday.

"While I disagree with many aspects of recent media reports and the ensuing commentary, it has become clear to me that resigning at this time is necessary so that the CSU can maintain its focus squarely on its educational mission and the impactful work yet to be done."

CSU officials said they will perform a systemwide assessment next month to "provide insights, recommendations and resources to help advance CSU's Title IX and civil rights training, awareness, prevention, intervention, compliance, accountability and support systems."

Title IX is a federal law that prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex in any federally funded education program or activity.