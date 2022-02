U.S. Coast Guard crews were searching Thursday for a woman who went overboard from the Carnival Valor cruise ship Wednesday, approximately 150 miles offshore from Louisiana. Photo courtesy U.S. Coast Guard website

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard searched for a woman who went overboard on a cruise ship, around 150 miles offshore from Louisiana, the military announced Thursday. The 32-year-old woman was onboard the Carnival Valor cruise ship when she went overboard Wednesday afternoon, off the coast of SouthWest Pass, La. Advertisement

The distress call went out to the Coast Guard Sector New Orleans at approximately 3 p.m. Search crews were then dispatched in a plane and helicopter.

The cruise ship circled the spot where the woman went over the railing on the 10th deck until Coast Guard crews took over. The ship returned to port Thursday.

According to fellow passengers, the woman was with her husband when security got involved following an altercation.

"The ship's command immediately began search and rescue procedures, returned to the area near where the incident occurred and notified the U.S. Coast Guard. Carnival's CARE team is providing support to the guest's husband who was traveling with her, as well as her family. Coast Guard officials took over the search effort and released Carnival Valor on Wednesday evening. Our thoughts are with our guest's family," reads a statement from Carnival.

The ship left Cozumel, Mexico, on Tuesday.