Sen. Patrick Leahy calls for vote on resolution to avoid government shutdown

U.S. Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., called Thursday on the Senate floor for a vote on a continuing resolution to avert a government shutdown Friday. File Photo by Elizabeth Frantz/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Senator Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., called Thursday for a vote on a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown as funding expires Friday night. "It's imperative that we take up and pass H.R. 6617," the continuing resolution, "which will keep the government funded and fully operating through March 11," Leahy, appropriations committee chair, said Thursday. "By passing this continuing resolution, we remove the unnecessary threat of yet another government shutdown." Advertisement

The move would allow the appropriations committee to continue to work right through the weeklong Presidents Day recess.

Meanwhile, dozens of senators were eager to depart for the Munich security conference, which starts Friday amid escalating tensions over Russian military buildup near Ukraine.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida brought up his bill on the Senate floor to prevent federal government funding from going toward the distribution of crack pipes.

Other Republican senators called for amendments to withhold funding vaccine mandates.

Leahy said Rubio's complaint and other delay tactics to slowdown the continuing resolution was an embarrassment amid the Ukraine crisis.

"A government shutdown would be useless, senseless, imagine how that would look to the Russians," he added.

Rubio said that he wasn't delaying the vote on the continuing resolution, and the problem instead, was there weren't enough lawmakers there to vote on the resolution.

Last week, congressional negotiators announced they reached a framework for the massive government spending package after weeks of negotiations.

"It's like any compromise. I've been here 48 years. I know you have to work these things out. I don't believe any one of us walk away from these negotiations with everything we wanted," Leahy said Thursday. "There's still much work to do, but on the good part this framework sets the stage for us to make significant investments for the American people and communities across the country."

Among the highlights, Leahy said the framework will provide the biggest increase in non-defense programs in four years, improve healthcare in rural communities, expand opportunities for the middle class, and protect national security.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., told CNN Thursday morning the Senate would pass the continuing resolution later Thursday despite the delay.

"It's a typical CR exercise," McConnell told CNN. "We'll have some amendments and then we'll pass the CR and the government won't shut down."