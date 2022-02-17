Oregon high court says ex-New Yorker, columnist Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor

Oregon's high court on Thursday determined that Nicholas Kristof, a former New York resident and New York Times columnist, has not satisfied Oregon's three-year residency requirement to run for governor. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Oregon's highest court on Thursday ruled that former columnist Nicholas Kristof is not eligible to run for governor in 2022 because he hasn't lived in the state long enough to seek political office. Kristof, a Democrat and former columnist for The New York Times, announced his candidacy last fall and immediately drew complaints from critics who said he's a carpetbagger. Under Oregon law, a candidate must have lived in the state for at least three years to seek office. Advertisement

Although he's lived elsewhere, Kristof argued that his family moved to Oregon -- traditionally a Democratic-voting state -- in the early 1970s and he's considered Oregon his home state ever since.

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan ruled in January that Kristof did not meet the state's residency requirement and the Oregon Supreme Court agreed in its ruling Thursday.

"The secretary determined that relator did not satisfy the constitutional residency requirement, concluding that he had been a resident of New York State from the early 2000s until December 2020," the Oregon Supreme Court's four-page ruling states, citing multiple points that showed that Kristof was a resident of New York until only recently.

Advertisement

Kristof also argued that he's owned property in Oregon there for decades.

Thursday's ruling affirmed a lower court decision last month that also deemed Kristof ineligible to run.

RELATED Oregon House calls for removal of lawmaker who let rioters into state Capitol

"Today's Supreme Court ruling excluding me from the ballot is, of course, very disappointing," Kristof said in a tweet after the decision. "But while I won't be on the ballot, I'm not giving up on our state. I know we can be better. I will continue working to help people who are struggling, who lack opportunity and hope."

With Kristof out of the running, the remaining Democratic primary candidates in the race are former state House Speaker Tina Kotek and Treasurer Tobias Read. Current Gov. Kate Brown cannot run again, having already served for the maximum two terms.

Oregon's gubernatorial election is Nov. 8.