Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 17, 2022 / 12:29 PM

Oregon high court says ex-New Yorker, columnist Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor

By Doug Cunningham
Oregon high court says ex-New Yorker, columnist Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor
Oregon's high court on Thursday determined that Nicholas Kristof, a former New York resident and New York Times columnist, has not satisfied Oregon's three-year residency requirement to run for governor. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Oregon's highest court on Thursday ruled that former columnist Nicholas Kristof is not eligible to run for governor in 2022 because he hasn't lived in the state long enough to seek political office.

Kristof, a Democrat and former columnist for The New York Times, announced his candidacy last fall and immediately drew complaints from critics who said he's a carpetbagger. Under Oregon law, a candidate must have lived in the state for at least three years to seek office.

Advertisement

Although he's lived elsewhere, Kristof argued that his family moved to Oregon -- traditionally a Democratic-voting state -- in the early 1970s and he's considered Oregon his home state ever since.

Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan ruled in January that Kristof did not meet the state's residency requirement and the Oregon Supreme Court agreed in its ruling Thursday.

RELATED Ore. House to elect first lesbian speaker

"The secretary determined that relator did not satisfy the constitutional residency requirement, concluding that he had been a resident of New York State from the early 2000s until December 2020," the Oregon Supreme Court's four-page ruling states, citing multiple points that showed that Kristof was a resident of New York until only recently.

Advertisement

Kristof also argued that he's owned property in Oregon there for decades.

Thursday's ruling affirmed a lower court decision last month that also deemed Kristof ineligible to run.

RELATED Oregon House calls for removal of lawmaker who let rioters into state Capitol

"Today's Supreme Court ruling excluding me from the ballot is, of course, very disappointing," Kristof said in a tweet after the decision. "But while I won't be on the ballot, I'm not giving up on our state. I know we can be better. I will continue working to help people who are struggling, who lack opportunity and hope."

With Kristof out of the running, the remaining Democratic primary candidates in the race are former state House Speaker Tina Kotek and Treasurer Tobias Read. Current Gov. Kate Brown cannot run again, having already served for the maximum two terms.

Oregon's gubernatorial election is Nov. 8.

Latest Headlines

Tesla CEO Elon Musk says SEC is trying to stifle his freedom of speech
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says SEC is trying to stifle his freedom of speech
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed on Thursday that federal regulators have targeted him for an "unrelenting investigation" in attempt to suppress his constitutional right to free speech.
Blinken tells Security Council Russia 'clearly' planning to attack Ukraine in coming days
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Blinken tells Security Council Russia 'clearly' planning to attack Ukraine in coming days
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to the United Nations Security Council on Thursday and warned the global body that Russia still appears to be preparing to invade Ukraine in the very near future.
Melania Trump unveils NFT collection marking 'iconic' moments of Trump presidency
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Melania Trump unveils NFT collection marking 'iconic' moments of Trump presidency
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Former first lady Melania Trump announced Thursday that she's offering a collection of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, that commemorate "iconic moments" from former President Donald Trump's time in the White House.
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Consumer Reports said Thursday the Ford Mustang Mach-E has replaced the Tesla Model 3 as its top 2022 electric vehicle pick.
No tsunami threat for Hawaii after 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Pacific
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
No tsunami threat for Hawaii after 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Pacific
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Officials determined there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii Thursday after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake took place under the Pacific Ocean some 300 miles from Tonga on Wednesday.
New U.S. jobless claims up by 23,000, ending weeks of declines
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
New U.S. jobless claims up by 23,000, ending weeks of declines
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- New U.S. jobless claims for the week ending Feb. 12 increased by 23,000 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd will retake the witness stand at a federal criminal trial, a day after he told the court that he did what he did because he'd been ordered to.
Amazon reaches deal to keep accepting Visa cards, will drop surcharge
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Amazon reaches deal to keep accepting Visa cards, will drop surcharge
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Visa says it has reached an agreement with Amazon to end a worldwide dispute over fees that at one point led the online retailer to announce plans to stop accepting Visa credit cards in Britain.
FAA chief Stephen Dickson to resign from post with 2 years left in his term
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
FAA chief Stephen Dickson to resign from post with 2 years left in his term
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Stephen Dickson, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, has said that he's decided to leave the post -- about halfway through his five-year term and after weathering a number of criticisms.
Biden heads to Cleveland area to sell benefits of bipartisan infrastructure law
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Biden heads to Cleveland area to sell benefits of bipartisan infrastructure law
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden heads into political battleground territory on Thursday during a trip to northern Ohio to promote the bipartisan infrastructure law and explain to voters how it will transform their state.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 1
6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 1
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement