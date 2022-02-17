Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 17, 2022 / 7:26 AM

Biden heads to Cleveland area to sell benefits of bipartisan infrastructure law

By Clyde Hughes
1/4
Biden heads to Cleveland area to sell benefits of bipartisan infrastructure law
President Joe Biden departs the White House aboard Marine One for a trip to Cleveland, Ohio, on May 27, 2021. Biden will again visit the Cleveland area on Thursday to promote the bipartisan infrastructure law, one of his top legislative victories to date. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden heads into political battleground territory on Thursday during a trip to northern Ohio to promote the bipartisan infrastructure law and explain to voters how it will transform their state.

Biden will detail the role the law will play in the improvement of roadways and commerce across Ohio, traditionally a staple in industry, and the nation. He is scheduled to make a speech at 12:15 p.m. EST.

Advertisement

Thursday's trip is part of an ongoing effort by the president to keep the $1 trillion-plus measure in front of the voters with the key midterm elections in November. Biden has regularly traveled to various states to explain in detail how the law will positively affect their communities.

"[Biden will] deliver remarks on how the bipartisan infrastructure law delivers for the American people by investing in clean-up and restoration efforts in the Great Lakes region and surrounding waterways," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Wednesday.

RELATED Biden urges county leaders to use American Rescue Plan, infrastructure law funds

President Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 15, 2021. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI

"These investments will allow for a major acceleration of progress that will deliver significant environmental, economic, health and recreational benefits for communities throughout the region, including helping people in the community access clean water."

Advertisement

Biden was scheduled to arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport late Thursday morning before traveling to shipyards in Lorain, just south of Cleveland.

"In the afternoon, the president will deliver remarks on how the bipartisan infrastructure law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading water systems, cleaning up the environment and creating good-paying, union jobs," the White House said in a statement.

RELATED White House says 10M homes have signed up for Internet affordability program

Ohio, which was carried by former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, is expected to receive $10 billion in highway funding from the infrastructure law and $33 billion in competitive grant funding for highway and multi-modal projects.

Some $1 billion more will be provided for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

RELATED DOE makes changes to manage $62B in U.S. clean energy investments

This week in Washington

National security adviser Jake Sullivan responds to questions from the news media during the daily press briefing at the White House on Thursday. Sullivan responded to questions about reports of an imminent invasion of Ukraine by Russia. Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Over a year after Jan. 6 attack, USCP watchdog says more needed to make Capitol safe
U.S. News // 38 minutes ago
Over a year after Jan. 6 attack, USCP watchdog says more needed to make Capitol safe
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in Congress will hear testimony Thursday from the U.S. Capitol Police inspector general about efforts to improve the police force and its response during the Jan. 6 attack more than a year ago.
White House: Russia has added 7,000 more troops to Ukrainian border
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House: Russia has added 7,000 more troops to Ukrainian border
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russia has stationed additional troops at the Ukrainian border, the White House said as it warns Russia will seek to start war under a false pretext.
Justice Department sues Missouri over measure invalidating federal gun laws
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Justice Department sues Missouri over measure invalidating federal gun laws
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Missouri on Wednesday seeking to block a Missouri law that bans enforcement of federal gun laws.
Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Senate voted 83-13 to confirm Russia expert Celeste Wallander to a top Pentagon post over opposition from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.
Texas sues CDC to stop mask mandates on planes
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Texas sues CDC to stop mask mandates on planes
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, are suing the Biden administration to end mask mandates on planes.
Britney Spears says U.S. lawmakers invited her to testify on conservatorships
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Britney Spears says U.S. lawmakers invited her to testify on conservatorships
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Britney Spears shared a letter from Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Charlie Crist on Wednesday inviting her to testify before Congress about conservatorships.
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Curtis Reeves repeatedly described feeling "scared" or "threatened" during a confrontation in which he shot and killed Chad Oulson in a movie theater in 2014 in an interview played for jurors Wednesday.
Bill intended to protect children online prompts outcry from privacy advocates
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Bill intended to protect children online prompts outcry from privacy advocates
WASHINGTON, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The revived EARN IT Act is supposed to hold tech giants accountable for the spread of child sexual abuse material, but privacy advocates say it could disincentivize companies from using encryption.
Sotheby's expects rare blue diamond to fetch $48M at auction
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Sotheby's expects rare blue diamond to fetch $48M at auction
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A 15.1-carat blue diamond is expected to fetch at least $48 million when it goes to auction in April in Hong Kong, Sotheby's announced Wednesday.
Education Department approves $415M loan forgiveness for defrauded students
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Education Department approves $415M loan forgiveness for defrauded students
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday announced it would repay $415 million in student loans to borrowers who were defrauded by for-profit colleges, including DeVry University.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
11 states under threat of severe weather this week
11 states under threat of severe weather this week
6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 1
6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 1
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement