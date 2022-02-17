Biden heads to Cleveland area to sell benefits of bipartisan infrastructure law

President Joe Biden departs the White House aboard Marine One for a trip to Cleveland, Ohio, on May 27, 2021. Biden will again visit the Cleveland area on Thursday to promote the bipartisan infrastructure law, one of his top legislative victories to date. File Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo
Thursday's trip is part of an ongoing effort by the president to keep the $1 trillion-plus measure in front of the voters with the key midterm elections in November. Biden has regularly traveled to various states to explain in detail how the law will positively affect their communities.
"[Biden will] deliver remarks on how the bipartisan infrastructure law delivers for the American people by investing in clean-up and restoration efforts in the Great Lakes region and surrounding waterways," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement Wednesday.
President Joe Biden signs the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act into law on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C., on November 15, 2021. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI
"These investments will allow for a major acceleration of progress that will deliver significant environmental, economic, health and recreational benefits for communities throughout the region, including helping people in the community access clean water."
Biden was scheduled to arrive at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport late Thursday morning before traveling to shipyards in Lorain, just south of Cleveland.
"In the afternoon, the president will deliver remarks on how the bipartisan infrastructure law delivers for the American people by rebuilding roads and bridges, upgrading water systems, cleaning up the environment and creating good-paying, union jobs," the White House said in a statement.
Ohio, which was carried by former President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election, is expected to receive $10 billion in highway funding from the infrastructure law and $33 billion in competitive grant funding for highway and multi-modal projects.
Some $1 billion more will be provided for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.