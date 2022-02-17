New U.S. jobless claims up by 23,000, ending weeks of declines

United States President Joe Biden delivers remarks on the January 2022 jobs report in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on February 4, 2022. The U.S. Department of Labor reported Thursday that new jobless claims increased by 23,000 for the week ending Feb. 12. Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- New U.S. jobless claims for the week ending Feb. 12 increased by 23,000 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor. The U.S. Labor Department said Thursday that there were 248,000 initial unemployment claims for that week. The previous week's jobless numbers were revised upward to 225,000. Advertisement

The announcement comes after three weeks of declines in applications for unemployment.

The Labor Department said the four-week moving average of new unemployment claims was 243,250.

The total number of continued weeks claimed for jobless benefits for the week ending Jan. 29 was 2,063,567, according to the Labor Department.

The highest insured unemployment rates were in Alaska, California, New Jersey, Minnesota, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New York and Illinois.

The insured unemployment rate is the number of people currently receiving unemployment insurance as a percentage of the labor force.

The Labor Department said the biggest increases in initial jobless claims were in Michigan (up by 2,884), New Jersey (+406), Kansas (+309), Delaware (+235) and Maryland (+148).

The biggest decreases in new unemployment claims were in California (-4,247), Kentucky (-3,962), Tennessee (-2,916), Illinois (-2,303) and Indiana (-1,760).