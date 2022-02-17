Ex-LA Angels official found guilty in Tyler Skaggs' fatal overdose

1/3

Former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay was found guilty Thursday of being involved in the opioid overdose death of former pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died in 2019. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A jury found the former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels, Eric Kay, guilty Thursday in the overdose death of former team pitcher Tyler Skaggs. A jury deliberated for less than an hour and a half before finding Kay guilty of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Advertisement

Kay, 47, now faces a federal prison sentence of 20 years to life imprisonment.

Following the verdict, he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service. His sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

Several of the team's former players, including Matt Harvey, C.J. Cron, Mike Morin and Cameron Bedrosian, testified at trial that Kay distributed blue 30-milligram oxycodone pills to them as well Skaggs.

Kay, who did not testify at trial, previously admitted to federal agents he provided drugs to Skaggs.

His defense lawyers argued that both men were addicted to the opioid pills and that Kay was simply the middle man in the transactions, obtaining drugs that were paid for by Skaggs.

Attorney Michael Molfetta said the government only went after Kay because of Skagg's status as a professional baseball player.

"Do you think if Eric Kay was dead we'd be here?" he said after the verdict.

However, the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas disagreed, and said a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation "determined that Mr. Kay allegedly regularly dealt the blue M/30 pills -- dubbed blue boys -- to Mr. Skaggs and to others, doling out the pills at the stadium where they worked."

Skaggs died July 1, 2019, at the age of 27 after being found ​​unconscious in a hotel room in Southlake, Texas, during a team road trip. His death was ruled an accidental overdose in August.

The medical examiner listed the cause of death as a mixture of "alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents," meaning the native of Woodland Hills, Calif., choked on his vomit while under the influence of the opioids and alcohol.

"This case is a sobering reminder: Fentanyl kills. Anyone who deals fentanyl -- whether on the streets or out of a world-famous baseball stadium -- puts his or her buyers at risk," said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham.

"No one is immune from this deadly drug. A beloved pitcher, Tyler Skaggs was struck down in the midst of an ascendant career. The Justice Department is proud to hold his dealer accountable for his family and friends' unimaginable loss."

Skaggs spent parts of seven seasons in Major League Baseball with the Angels, which play out of Anaheim, Calif., and Arizona Diamondbacks.

His family has filed a civil suit against the Angels.