Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 17, 2022 / 8:12 PM

Ex-LA Angels official found guilty in Tyler Skaggs' fatal overdose

By Simon Druker
1/3
Ex-LA Angels official found guilty in Tyler Skaggs' fatal overdose
Former Los Angeles Angels communications director Eric Kay was found guilty Thursday of being involved in the opioid overdose death of former pitcher Tyler Skaggs, who died in 2019. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A jury found the former communications director for the Los Angeles Angels, Eric Kay, guilty Thursday in the overdose death of former team pitcher Tyler Skaggs.

A jury deliberated for less than an hour and a half before finding Kay guilty of distribution of a controlled substance resulting in death and conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Advertisement

Kay, 47, now faces a federal prison sentence of 20 years to life imprisonment.

Following the verdict, he was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service. His sentencing is scheduled for June 28.

Several of the team's former players, including Matt Harvey, C.J. Cron, Mike Morin and Cameron Bedrosian, testified at trial that Kay distributed blue 30-milligram oxycodone pills to them as well Skaggs.

Kay, who did not testify at trial, previously admitted to federal agents he provided drugs to Skaggs.

His defense lawyers argued that both men were addicted to the opioid pills and that Kay was simply the middle man in the transactions, obtaining drugs that were paid for by Skaggs.

Attorney Michael Molfetta said the government only went after Kay because of Skagg's status as a professional baseball player.

Advertisement

"Do you think if Eric Kay was dead we'd be here?" he said after the verdict.

However, the U.S. District Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas disagreed, and said a Drug Enforcement Administration investigation "determined that Mr. Kay allegedly regularly dealt the blue M/30 pills -- dubbed blue boys -- to Mr. Skaggs and to others, doling out the pills at the stadium where they worked."

Skaggs died July 1, 2019, at the age of 27 after being found ​​unconscious in a hotel room in Southlake, Texas, during a team road trip. His death was ruled an accidental overdose in August.

The medical examiner listed the cause of death as a mixture of "alcohol, fentanyl and oxycodone intoxication with terminal aspiration of gastric contents," meaning the native of Woodland Hills, Calif., choked on his vomit while under the influence of the opioids and alcohol.

"This case is a sobering reminder: Fentanyl kills. Anyone who deals fentanyl -- whether on the streets or out of a world-famous baseball stadium -- puts his or her buyers at risk," said U.S. Attorney Chad Meacham.

"No one is immune from this deadly drug. A beloved pitcher, Tyler Skaggs was struck down in the midst of an ascendant career. The Justice Department is proud to hold his dealer accountable for his family and friends' unimaginable loss."

Advertisement

Skaggs spent parts of seven seasons in Major League Baseball with the Angels, which play out of Anaheim, Calif., and Arizona Diamondbacks.

His family has filed a civil suit against the Angels.

Latest Headlines

California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils long-term COVID-19 plan
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
California Gov. Gavin Newsom unveils long-term COVID-19 plan
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- California Gov. Gavin Newsom said Thursday that the state is "turning a page" on COVID-19 as he announced a plan focused on living with the virus as he announced there "is no end date."
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing 4
U.S. News // 48 minutes ago
Oklahoma executes man convicted of killing 4
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Oklahoma executed a man convicted of killing four people in 2008, the state's attorney general announced Thursday.
Senate passes bill to avoid government shutdown, sends it to Biden's desk
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Senate passes bill to avoid government shutdown, sends it to Biden's desk
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The Senate on Thursday passed a bill to avoid a government shutdown, sending it to President Joe Biden for his signature ahead of a Friday deadline.
Coast Guard searching for woman who went overboard on cruise ship
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Coast Guard searching for woman who went overboard on cruise ship
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard searched for a woman who went overboard on a cruise ship, around 150 miles offshore from Louisiana, the military announced Thursday.
Over a year after Jan. 6 attack, USCP watchdog says more needed to make Capitol safe
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Over a year after Jan. 6 attack, USCP watchdog says more needed to make Capitol safe
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Congress on Thursday questioned a Capitol Police watchdog about the department's efforts to improve its responsiveness and be more accountable following the Jan. 6 riots at the U.S. Capitol.
Firefighters struggle to contain California wildfire as it hits 2,800 acres
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Firefighters struggle to contain California wildfire as it hits 2,800 acres
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A large wildfire continued to burn Thursday in eastern California's remote Owens Valley, with firefighters unable to get the blaze contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection.
Clinton endorses N.Y. Gov. Hochul, slams Trump in Dem Party speech
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Clinton endorses N.Y. Gov. Hochul, slams Trump in Dem Party speech
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton on Thursday endorsed New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, who accepted the state Democratic Party's nomination to be governor in the 2022 election.
Judge rules Donald Trump, Ivanka, Donald Jr. must comply with subpeonas
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Judge rules Donald Trump, Ivanka, Donald Jr. must comply with subpeonas
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Former President Donald Trump must testify at a deposition over his company's business practices, a New York judge ruled Thursday.
Dow falls 622 points as Russia-Ukraine tensions flare up
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Dow falls 622 points as Russia-Ukraine tensions flare up
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 622 points as U.S. officials warned that a Russian invasion of Ukraine appeared imminent.
Lawyer asks judge to dismiss case in Durham probe
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Lawyer asks judge to dismiss case in Durham probe
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A lawyer accused by special counsel John Durham of lying to the FBI about his ties to Hillary Clinton filed a motion Thursday asking to have his case dismissed.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain
On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain
D.C. suit accusing Trump inaugural committee of misuse of funds to go to trial
D.C. suit accusing Trump inaugural committee of misuse of funds to go to trial
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement