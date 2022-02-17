Melania Trump unveils NFT collection marking 'iconic' moments of Trump presidency

1/5

Melania Trump said that among the "iconic" presidential moments are a July 4th trip to Mount Rushmore and Christmas at the White House. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI File Photo by Andrea Hanks/White House/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Former first lady Melania Trump announced Thursday that she's offering a collection of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, that commemorate "iconic moments" from former President Donald Trump's time in the White House. The new collection is the second NFT auction in two months for Melania Trump. Last month, she sold an NFT collection of watercolor artwork. Advertisement

The former first lady said that the limited NFT collection will include 10,000 items, each selling for $50.

Among the "iconic" presidential moments, she said, are a July 4th trip to Mount Rushmore and Christmas at the White House.

"Collectors will enjoy an element of surprise, as the artwork of each NFT is revealed only after purchase," Trump said in a statement. "Of course, collectors can make multiple purchases to own the entire POTUS Trump Collection."

The new collection will go on sale Monday, President's Day.

"I am proud to expand upon my NFT platform and am honored to be able to recognize important moments in our nation's history," she added. "I look forward to collaborating with others to offer truly special, authentic parts of U.S. history."

Thursday's announcement came just days after Bloomberg reported that her first NFT last month appears to have been bought by the former first lady herself -- for $185,000.

Advertisement

Bloomberg's report said that the blockchain wallet used to buy the watercolor NFT belonged to Melania Trump. The former first lady said, however, that she bought the token on behalf of another buyer.