Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 17, 2022 / 12:00 PM

Melania Trump unveils NFT collection marking 'iconic' moments of Trump presidency

By UPI Staff
1/5
Melania Trump unveils NFT collection marking 'iconic' moments of Trump presidency
Melania Trump said that among the "iconic" presidential moments are a July 4th trip to Mount Rushmore and Christmas at the White House. File Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI File Photo by Andrea Hanks/White House/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Former first lady Melania Trump announced Thursday that she's offering a collection of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, that commemorate "iconic moments" from former President Donald Trump's time in the White House.

The new collection is the second NFT auction in two months for Melania Trump. Last month, she sold an NFT collection of watercolor artwork.

Advertisement

The former first lady said that the limited NFT collection will include 10,000 items, each selling for $50.

Among the "iconic" presidential moments, she said, are a July 4th trip to Mount Rushmore and Christmas at the White House.

"Collectors will enjoy an element of surprise, as the artwork of each NFT is revealed only after purchase," Trump said in a statement. "Of course, collectors can make multiple purchases to own the entire POTUS Trump Collection."

The new collection will go on sale Monday, President's Day.

"I am proud to expand upon my NFT platform and am honored to be able to recognize important moments in our nation's history," she added. "I look forward to collaborating with others to offer truly special, authentic parts of U.S. history."

Thursday's announcement came just days after Bloomberg reported that her first NFT last month appears to have been bought by the former first lady herself -- for $185,000.

Advertisement

Bloomberg's report said that the blockchain wallet used to buy the watercolor NFT belonged to Melania Trump. The former first lady said, however, that she bought the token on behalf of another buyer.

Read More

British tax collector arrests 3, seizes NFTs in $1.9 million fraud case Surgeon who auctioned X-ray of Bataclan shooting victim as NFT facing legal action Virtual-world hopping through metaverse enabled by blockchain

Latest Headlines

Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
U.S. News // 51 minutes ago
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Consumer Reports said Thursday the Ford Mustang Mach-E has replaced the Tesla Model 3 as its top 2022 electric vehicle pick.
No tsunami threat for Hawaii after 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Pacific
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
No tsunami threat for Hawaii after 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Pacific
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Officials determined there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii Thursday after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake took place under the Pacific Ocean some 300 miles from Tonga on Wednesday.
New U.S. jobless claims up by 23,000, ending weeks of declines
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
New U.S. jobless claims up by 23,000, ending weeks of declines
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- New U.S. jobless claims for the week ending Feb. 12 increased by 23,000 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
Watch live: Blinken warns U.N. Security Council about Russia-Ukraine standoff
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watch live: Blinken warns U.N. Security Council about Russia-Ukraine standoff
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak before the United Nations Security Council on Thursday to warn of the Russian threat in Ukraine, the State Department said.
On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd will retake the witness stand at a federal criminal trial, a day after he told the court that he did what he did because he'd been ordered to.
Amazon reaches deal to keep accepting Visa cards, will drop surcharge
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Amazon reaches deal to keep accepting Visa cards, will drop surcharge
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Visa says it has reached an agreement with Amazon to end a worldwide dispute over fees that at one point led the online retailer to announce plans to stop accepting Visa credit cards in Britain.
FAA chief Stephen Dickson to resign from post with 2 years left in his term
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
FAA chief Stephen Dickson to resign from post with 2 years left in his term
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Stephen Dickson, the head of the Federal Aviation Administration, has said that he's decided to leave the post -- about halfway through his five-year term and after weathering a number of criticisms.
Biden heads to Cleveland area to sell benefits of bipartisan infrastructure law
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Biden heads to Cleveland area to sell benefits of bipartisan infrastructure law
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden heads into political battleground territory on Thursday during a trip to northern Ohio to promote the bipartisan infrastructure law and explain to voters how it will transform their state.
Over a year after Jan. 6 attack, USCP watchdog says more needed to make Capitol safe
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Over a year after Jan. 6 attack, USCP watchdog says more needed to make Capitol safe
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in Congress will hear testimony Thursday from the U.S. Capitol Police inspector general about efforts to improve the police force and its response during the Jan. 6 attack more than a year ago.
White House: Russia has added 7,000 more troops to Ukrainian border
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
White House: Russia has added 7,000 more troops to Ukrainian border
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Russia has stationed additional troops at the Ukrainian border, the White House said as it warns Russia will seek to start war under a false pretext.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 1
6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 1
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement