Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 17, 2022 / 6:53 AM

Over a year after Jan. 6 attack, USCP watchdog says more needed to make Capitol safe

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Over a year after Jan. 6 attack, USCP watchdog says more needed to make Capitol safe
U.S. Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton testifies on December 7, 2021, concerning the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack before a hearing of the Senate rules committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in Congress will hear testimony Thursday from the U.S. Capitol Police inspector general about efforts to improve the police force and its response during the Jan. 6 attack more than a year ago.

U.S. Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton will speak and present new "flash reports," which have so far produced more than 100 recommendations, to the House administration committee at a hearing titled, "Oversight Of The January 6th Capitol Attack."

Advertisement

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EST and will also feature testimony from expert and Demand Progress Education Fund Policy Director Daniel Schuman.

In written remarks ahead of his appearance, Bolton said that there has been a lot of progress since Jan. 6, 2021 -- but there's still a ways to go.

Advertisement
RELATED Biden rejects effort by Trump to keep White House visitor logs away from Jan. 6 committee

"Although the [Capitol Police] Department has addressed some of our recommendations and have made security improvements throughout the Capitol complex, much work still needs to be addressed in relation to training, intelligence, cultural change and operational planning," Bolton said in his four-page opening statement.

"Through their collective efforts and skills, we have produced eight flash reports outlining areas of improvement for the department resulting in 104 recommendations. Our last and final flash report is a summary of the status of the recommendations we have made and security improvements that the department has made since Jan. 6, 2021."

Bolton notes in his prepared testimony that the final flash report updates the status of the 104 recommendations made by his office to the Capitol Police force. He told a Senate panel in December that the department hasn't made enough improvements -- and echoed those concerns Thursday.

RELATED Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas seeking information on alternate elector plots

"Although the department has made several changes to include updating policies and procedures ... [it]still has more work to achieve the goal of making the Capitol complex safe and secure," he said.

"Out of the 200 security enhancements that the department has provided to [my office], only 61 of those items have supporting documentation to support that those enhancements have occurred."

File Photo by David Tulis/UPI
Advertisement

In the final three flash reports, Bolton's office identified "department-wide command and control deficiencies" related to information sharing, chain-of-command directions, communication, preparedness, training, leadership development, emergency response procedures and law enforcement coordination."

RELATED Trump attorney asks court to shield 11,000 documents from Jan. 6 committee

Bolton said his office has also found that a lack of K-9-related training and inadequate hazardous device response may have "hampered the efficiency of the K-9 Unit" during the Jan. 6 attack by radical supporters of former President Donald Trump, who were trying to disrupt certification of Joe Biden as the president-elect.

In his testimony, Schuman says one of the problems that may be hindering the department's mission is a conflict of interest between the USCP board and Bolton's office.

"[The] hiring and reporting structure of the Capitol Police Board creates an inherent conflict of interest with respect to the independent operations of the inspector general," he says in his prepared remarks, noting that the inspector general both oversees and reports to the USCP chief.

"The Capitol Police Chief, through the board on which he sits, is able to exert some control over the inspector general."

Schuman adds that the most direct ways that Congress could address the conflict would be to make the inspector general fully independent of the police chief and the board, by removing the USCP chief from the board or abolishing the board altogether.

Advertisement

Further, Schuman said that the inspector general is not required to make their evaluations public.

"For all we know, IG Bolton has made the same recommendations time and again concerning the Capitol Police," he said in his eight-page opening statement. "If so, we have no way to know whether the Capitol Police implemented his recommendations.

"The problems with the congressional security apparatus do not start or end with January 6th. The leadership structure of the Capitol Police ... make virtually certain that we will be unready to address grave threats to the continuity of Congress in the days months, and years ahead."

House investigates Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell of the U.S. Capitol Police wipes away tears Tuesday as he testifies before members of the Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Biden heads to Cleveland area to sell benefits of bipartisan infrastructure law
U.S. News // 5 minutes ago
Biden heads to Cleveland area to sell benefits of bipartisan infrastructure law
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden heads into political battleground territory on Thursday during a trip to northern Ohio to promote the bipartisan infrastructure law and explain to voters how it will transform their state.
White House: Russia has added 7,000 more troops to Ukrainian border
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
White House: Russia has added 7,000 more troops to Ukrainian border
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russia has stationed additional troops at the Ukrainian border, the White House said as it warns Russia will seek to start war under a false pretext.
Justice Department sues Missouri over measure invalidating federal gun laws
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Justice Department sues Missouri over measure invalidating federal gun laws
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against Missouri on Wednesday seeking to block a Missouri law that bans enforcement of federal gun laws.
Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Senate voted 83-13 to confirm Russia expert Celeste Wallander to a top Pentagon post over opposition from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo.
Texas sues CDC to stop mask mandates on planes
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Texas sues CDC to stop mask mandates on planes
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton and U.S. Rep. Beth Van Duyne, R-Texas, are suing the Biden administration to end mask mandates on planes.
Britney Spears says U.S. lawmakers invited her to testify on conservatorships
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Britney Spears says U.S. lawmakers invited her to testify on conservatorships
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Britney Spears shared a letter from Democratic Reps. Eric Swalwell and Charlie Crist on Wednesday inviting her to testify before Congress about conservatorships.
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Curtis Reeves repeatedly described feeling "scared" or "threatened" during a confrontation in which he shot and killed Chad Oulson in a movie theater in 2014 in an interview played for jurors Wednesday.
Bill intended to protect children online prompts outcry from privacy advocates
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Bill intended to protect children online prompts outcry from privacy advocates
WASHINGTON, Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The revived EARN IT Act is supposed to hold tech giants accountable for the spread of child sexual abuse material, but privacy advocates say it could disincentivize companies from using encryption.
Sotheby's expects rare blue diamond to fetch $48M at auction
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Sotheby's expects rare blue diamond to fetch $48M at auction
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A 15.1-carat blue diamond is expected to fetch at least $48 million when it goes to auction in April in Hong Kong, Sotheby's announced Wednesday.
Education Department approves $415M loan forgiveness for defrauded students
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Education Department approves $415M loan forgiveness for defrauded students
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education on Wednesday announced it would repay $415 million in student loans to borrowers who were defrauded by for-profit colleges, including DeVry University.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
11 states under threat of severe weather this week
11 states under threat of severe weather this week
6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 1
6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 1
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement