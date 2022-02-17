Over a year after Jan. 6 attack, USCP watchdog says more needed to make Capitol safe

1/4

U.S. Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton testifies on December 7, 2021, concerning the January 6 U.S. Capitol attack before a hearing of the Senate rules committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Lawmakers in Congress will hear testimony Thursday from the U.S. Capitol Police inspector general about efforts to improve the police force and its response during the Jan. 6 attack more than a year ago. U.S. Capitol Police Inspector General Michael Bolton will speak and present new "flash reports," which have so far produced more than 100 recommendations, to the House administration committee at a hearing titled, "Oversight Of The January 6th Capitol Attack." Advertisement

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. EST and will also feature testimony from expert and Demand Progress Education Fund Policy Director Daniel Schuman.

In written remarks ahead of his appearance, Bolton said that there has been a lot of progress since Jan. 6, 2021 -- but there's still a ways to go.

Advertisement RELATED Biden rejects effort by Trump to keep White House visitor logs away from Jan. 6 committee

"Although the [Capitol Police] Department has addressed some of our recommendations and have made security improvements throughout the Capitol complex, much work still needs to be addressed in relation to training, intelligence, cultural change and operational planning," Bolton said in his four-page opening statement.

"Through their collective efforts and skills, we have produced eight flash reports outlining areas of improvement for the department resulting in 104 recommendations. Our last and final flash report is a summary of the status of the recommendations we have made and security improvements that the department has made since Jan. 6, 2021."

Bolton notes in his prepared testimony that the final flash report updates the status of the 104 recommendations made by his office to the Capitol Police force. He told a Senate panel in December that the department hasn't made enough improvements -- and echoed those concerns Thursday.

"Although the department has made several changes to include updating policies and procedures ... [it]still has more work to achieve the goal of making the Capitol complex safe and secure," he said.

"Out of the 200 security enhancements that the department has provided to [my office], only 61 of those items have supporting documentation to support that those enhancements have occurred."

Advertisement

In the final three flash reports, Bolton's office identified "department-wide command and control deficiencies" related to information sharing, chain-of-command directions, communication, preparedness, training, leadership development, emergency response procedures and law enforcement coordination."

Bolton said his office has also found that a lack of K-9-related training and inadequate hazardous device response may have "hampered the efficiency of the K-9 Unit" during the Jan. 6 attack by radical supporters of former President Donald Trump, who were trying to disrupt certification of Joe Biden as the president-elect.

In his testimony, Schuman says one of the problems that may be hindering the department's mission is a conflict of interest between the USCP board and Bolton's office.

"[The] hiring and reporting structure of the Capitol Police Board creates an inherent conflict of interest with respect to the independent operations of the inspector general," he says in his prepared remarks, noting that the inspector general both oversees and reports to the USCP chief.

"The Capitol Police Chief, through the board on which he sits, is able to exert some control over the inspector general."

Schuman adds that the most direct ways that Congress could address the conflict would be to make the inspector general fully independent of the police chief and the board, by removing the USCP chief from the board or abolishing the board altogether.

Advertisement

Further, Schuman said that the inspector general is not required to make their evaluations public.

"For all we know, IG Bolton has made the same recommendations time and again concerning the Capitol Police," he said in his eight-page opening statement. "If so, we have no way to know whether the Capitol Police implemented his recommendations.

"The problems with the congressional security apparatus do not start or end with January 6th. The leadership structure of the Capitol Police ... make virtually certain that we will be unready to address grave threats to the continuity of Congress in the days months, and years ahead."

House investigates Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol