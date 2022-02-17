Grand jury indicts father who drove 14-year-old triple-murder suspect

Richard Acosta Jr. was indicted on a capital murder charge after he was accused of driving his 14-year-old son, Abel, to a gas station where the teen shot and killed three people. Photo courtesy of the Garland Police Department

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A grand jury on Thursday indicted a father accused of driving his 14-year-old son to a gas station where the teenager killed three people. Richard Acosta Jr., 33, was indicted on a capital murder of multiple persons charge by a Dallas County grand jury for the Dec. 26, 2021, shooting in which his son, Abel, shot and killed three other teenagers at a Texaco in Garland, Texas. Advertisement

Authorities identified Richard Acosta using surveillance video and said although he did not fire the gun, he did help his son carry out the killings.

In the video, it's clear as day, Abel Acosta was the one to pull the trigger. The father was in the car and he is still charged with capital murder," Garland Police Lt. Pedro Barineau said. "There are certain parts of investigations and involvements in cases, where even though someone may not have caused the injury or damage, they too can be charged with the exact same crime."

Attorneys for Richard Acosta said his client was watching a Dallas Cowboys game at the time of the shooting and did not know what was happening.

"They're saying well because you drove him away, you know, you aided him in the commission of an offense. What we are saying is there's also a portion of the law that specifically states mere presence alone is not sufficient to make you a party," Acosta's attorney, Heath Harris, said.

Abel Acosta has been on the run since the shooting and Barineau said authorities "have not gotten any assistance" from Richard Acosta.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the teen's arrest and while investigators said they have regularly received tips about his potential whereabouts they have not been able to track him down.

"He is 14, yes, which leads us to believe he is reliant on some people, but we can't prove that," Barineau said. "The fact that he is nowhere around and no one is coming forward leads us to believe someone is helping."