Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 17, 2022 / 3:57 PM

FBI investigates D.C. lieutenant over potential ties to Proud Boys

By Sommer Brokaw
FBI investigates D.C. lieutenant over potential ties to Proud Boys
D.C. police lieutenant Shane Lamond has been placed on leave amid investigation into ties with Proud Boys leader Henry "Enrique" Tarrio (shown) in front during a march in Washington, D.C. File Photo by Gamal Diab/EPA-EFE

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The D.C. police chief has placed a police lieutenant on leave amid an investigation of his alleged ties to the Proud Boys.

D.C. Police Chief Robert Contee told reporters Wednesday the lieutenant was placed on paid administrative leave as of Tuesday, but said he would not reveal the officer's name because it's an ongoing investigation.

Advertisement

Contee said his decision to place the officer on leave was based on his review of concerns "serious enough to collaborate with federal partners" in the FBI and U.S. Attorney's office.

NBC News and the Washington Post reported that officers have identified the lieutenant under investigation as Lt. Shane Lamond.

RELATED Opponents ask N.C. judge to uphold effort to bar Rep. Madison Cawthorn from re-election

Law enforcement officials told the Post that Lamond, a 22-year veteran, allegedly had inappropriate contacts with Henry "Enrique" Tarrio, who described himself as a former chairman of the right-wing extremist group Proud Boys.

The Southern Poverty Law Center has identified Proud Boys as an extremist hate group, and federal officials have said it is an "extremist group with ties to White nationalism."

Tarrio told the Post his contact with Lamond was professional and included him notifying him in advance when Proud Boys planned to march in the district, and Lamond telling him the location of counterdemonstrators to avoid conflict.

Advertisement
RELATED McConnell criticizes RNC for 'singling out' Cheney, Kinzinger with censures

D.C. counterprotesters previously told The Post that police stood by while Proud Boys violently attacked them, adding to the perception they were taking sides.

Though Tarrio was not at the Jan. 6, 2021, U.S. Capitol insurrection, other Proud Boys members were there and have been arrested, and D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine announced in December he would sue the Proud Boys and militia group the Oath Keepers over the attack.

Tarrio was arrested two days before the Capitol insurrection on charges of burning a Black Lives Matter banner, and was released last month after serving out a five-month sentence in jail. The court had also ordered him to stay out of the city while the case was pending.

RELATED Judge orders Oath Keepers leader detained pending trail, calling him a public danger

"Though Mr. Tarrio was prevented from entering Washington, D.C. on Jan. 6, he was allegedly involved in the Proud Boys' preparation for the events at the Capitol," the House select committee investigating the insurrection said.

Latest Headlines

Coca-Cola launching new Starlight drink 'inspired by space'
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Coca-Cola launching new Starlight drink 'inspired by space'
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A new flavor of Coca-Cola is coming soon -- a promotional announcement from Coca-Coca Thursday said "From the furthest reaches of the galaxy, Coca‑Cola Starlight is arriving."
Experts: COVID-19 showed U.S. unprepared for biological threats
U.S. News // 34 minutes ago
Experts: COVID-19 showed U.S. unprepared for biological threats
WASHINGTON, Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has illustrated the government's failure to adequately prepare for biological threats, experts told senators at a hearing Thursday on improving U.S. biosecurity preparedness.
D.C. suit accusing Trump inaugural committee of misuse of funds to go to trial
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
D.C. suit accusing Trump inaugural committee of misuse of funds to go to trial
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The District of Columbia attorney general's lawsuit accusing former President Donald Trump's inaugural committee of spending non-profit funds at a Trump-owned hotel will go to trial later this year.
Florida House passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Florida House passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- After a party vote early Thursday morning, the Florida House of Representatives approved a ban on abortions for women who have been pregnant for 15 weeks or longer without exceptions for rape or incest.
Biden touts bipartisan infrastructure law's investment in jobs for builders
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Biden touts bipartisan infrastructure law's investment in jobs for builders
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden heads into political battleground territory on Thursday during a trip to northern Ohio to promote the bipartisan infrastructure law and explain to voters how it will transform their state.
Oregon high court says ex-New Yorker, columnist Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Oregon high court says ex-New Yorker, columnist Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Oregon's highest court on Thursday ruled that former columnist Nicholas Kristof is not eligible to run for governor in 2022 because he hasn't lived in the state long enough to seek the office.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says SEC is trying to stifle his freedom of speech
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says SEC is trying to stifle his freedom of speech
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed on Thursday that federal regulators have targeted him for an "unrelenting investigation" in attempt to suppress his constitutional right to free speech.
Blinken tells Security Council Russia 'clearly' planning to attack Ukraine in coming days
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Blinken tells Security Council Russia 'clearly' planning to attack Ukraine in coming days
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to the United Nations Security Council on Thursday and warned the global body that Russia still appears to be preparing to invade Ukraine in the very near future.
Melania Trump unveils NFT collection marking 'iconic' moments of Trump presidency
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Melania Trump unveils NFT collection marking 'iconic' moments of Trump presidency
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Former first lady Melania Trump announced Thursday that she's offering a collection of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, that commemorate "iconic moments" from former President Donald Trump's time in the White House.
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Consumer Reports said Thursday the Ford Mustang Mach-E has replaced the Tesla Model 3 as its top 2022 electric vehicle pick.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain
On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement