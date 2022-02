1/4

A visitor to the St. Louis Auto Show checks out the new Ford Mustang Mach E electric car, on opening day of the St. Louis Auto Show at America's Center in St. Louis on January 14. Consumer Reports Thursday said the Mustang Mach-E is its 2022 top EV pick over Tesla. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Consumer Reports said Thursday the Ford Mustang Mach-E has replaced the Tesla Model 3 as its top 2022 electric vehicle pick. In the past Tesla has dominated the Consumer Reports annual Top Picks list for electric vehicles. But this year the Ford Mustang Mach-E won top choice. Advertisement

According to Consumer Reports, the Mustang EV bumped Tesla based on an overall score, which includes a road test, predicted reliability, owner satisfaction and safety.

The Mach-E is a crossover electric vehicle that debuted at the Los Angeles Auto Show in 2019.

Consumer Reports said the Tesla Model 3 is still a great vehicle and is recommended, but the Mustang Mach-E is more practical and easier to live with. It's also quieter and rides better.

Tesla makes the Model Y, which Consumer Reports said is more similar to the Mustang EV. But that Tesla model is not recommended by Consumer Reports due to below-average reliability.

"In total, the Ford Mustang Mach-E shines in the electric car space, standing out as our 2022 Top Pick in this this category," Consumer Reports said.