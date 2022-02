Visa made a steep increase in fees last fall for card payments in Britain and the EU and Amazon said then that it would stop accepting the cards as forms of payments on its British platform in January. File Photo by Friedemann Vogel/EPA-EFE

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Visa says it has reached an agreement with Amazon to end a worldwide dispute over fees that at one point led the online retailer to announce plans to stop accepting Visa credit cards in Britain. Amazon's plan to drop Visa payments was spurred by a dispute over fees that the credit card issuer charges for each transaction. Last month, Visa came to terms with Amazon just days before it was scheduled to stop accepting Visa payments.

As part of the agreement, Amazon has also agreed to drop a 0.5% surcharge on Visa-made purchases in Australia and Singapore.

"We've recently reached a global agreement with Visa that allows all customers to continue using their Visa credit cards in our stores," an Amazon spokesperson told CNBC. "Amazon remains committed to offering customers a payment experience that is convenient and offers choice."

The relationship between the two companies worsened over the past year as Amazon protested sharp increases to Visa's online transaction fees.

Visa made a steep increase in fees last fall for card payments in Britain and the European Union and Amazon said then that it would stop accepting the cards as forms of payments on its British platform in January. Amazon later postponed the ban as it sought a resolution to the dispute.

Amazon has recently been experimenting with alternative payment methods, such as fintech challengers like Klarna that bypass traditional payment methods.