Image of the epicenter where a 6.8-magnitude earthquake that struck south of the Fiji islands on Wednesday. Photo courtesy of U.S. Geological Survey



Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Officials determined there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii Thursday after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake took place under the Pacific Ocean some 300 miles from Tonga on Wednesday. The U.S. Geological Survey said the earthquake happened at a depth of 332 miles, roughly 340 miles east, northeast of Tonga and some 409 miles north, northwest of Fiji. Advertisement

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said that, based on data, Hawaii was not in threat of a tsunami, according to the website Maui Now.

Last month, a 4-foot tsunami hit the Pacific nation of Tonga and prompted advisories along the west coasts of the United States and Canada after an underwater volcano exploded.

Other nearby islands and coastal areas of New Zealand also were put under tsunami alerts at the time.