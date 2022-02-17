Florida House passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- After a party vote early Thursday morning, the Florida House of Representatives approved a ban on abortions for women who have been pregnant for 15 weeks or longer without exceptions for rape or incest -- a nine-week difference from current legislation.

Lawmakers debated for five hours and 27 minutes on Wednesday night before passing the state's most restrictive abortion law since 1973's Roe vs. Wade decision.

The bill now awaits approval from the Senate before its final stop at the governor's desk.

Florida law currently prohibits abortions for women who have been pregnant for 24 weeks or longer.

The new bill -- titled 'CS/HB 5: Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality' -- was filed by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, on Jan. 11 and cleared by two subcommittees.

The House placed it on third reading on Tuesday and began debating on Wednesday night.

Republicans carried the vote 78-39 over Democrats just after midnight.

The bill has no exceptions for rape, incest, coercion or mental health. It only allows abortions after 15 weeks as an emergency procedure to save the mother's life or if there's risk of physical impairment if the pregnancy is carried to full term.

Physicians who perform abortions after 15 weeks would be guilty of a third-degree felony.

Democrats said the bill lacked any medical, logical or ethical purpose, stating that the 15-week deadline was an arbitrary time frame that will force women to carry and bear children against their will.

Grall patterned the bill after a Mississippi law that shortens the current window for women to end a pregnancy legally in the nation by two months. That bill is currently being challenged before the U.S. Supreme Court.

A crowd of protesters gathered in downtown Tallahassee chanting slogans such as "abortion bans must go" and "Erin Grall is not my doctor."

Twenty-two states have passed restrictive abortion laws, according to the Guttmacher Institute.