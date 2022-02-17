Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 17, 2022 / 2:25 PM

Florida House passes bill banning abortions after 15 weeks

By UPI Staff

Feb. 17 (UPI) -- After a party vote early Thursday morning, the Florida House of Representatives approved a ban on abortions for women who have been pregnant for 15 weeks or longer without exceptions for rape or incest -- a nine-week difference from current legislation.

Lawmakers debated for five hours and 27 minutes on Wednesday night before passing the state's most restrictive abortion law since 1973's Roe vs. Wade decision.

Advertisement

The bill now awaits approval from the Senate before its final stop at the governor's desk.

Florida law currently prohibits abortions for women who have been pregnant for 24 weeks or longer.

RELATED Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting

The new bill -- titled 'CS/HB 5: Reducing Fetal and Infant Mortality' -- was filed by Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, on Jan. 11 and cleared by two subcommittees.

The House placed it on third reading on Tuesday and began debating on Wednesday night.

Republicans carried the vote 78-39 over Democrats just after midnight.

RELATED Europe needs a crewed space vehicle, astronauts say

The bill has no exceptions for rape, incest, coercion or mental health. It only allows abortions after 15 weeks as an emergency procedure to save the mother's life or if there's risk of physical impairment if the pregnancy is carried to full term.

Advertisement

Physicians who perform abortions after 15 weeks would be guilty of a third-degree felony.

Democrats said the bill lacked any medical, logical or ethical purpose, stating that the 15-week deadline was an arbitrary time frame that will force women to carry and bear children against their will.

RELATED Dog rescued from culvert pipe after fleeing brush fire

Grall patterned the bill after a Mississippi law that shortens the current window for women to end a pregnancy legally in the nation by two months. That bill is currently being challenged before the U.S. Supreme Court.

A crowd of protesters gathered in downtown Tallahassee chanting slogans such as "abortion bans must go" and "Erin Grall is not my doctor."

Twenty-two states have passed restrictive abortion laws, according to the Guttmacher Institute.

Latest Headlines

D.C. suit accusing Trump inaugural committee of misuse of funds to go to trial
U.S. News // 27 minutes ago
D.C. suit accusing Trump inaugural committee of misuse of funds to go to trial
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- The District of Columbia attorney general's lawsuit accusing former President Donald Trump's inaugural committee of spending non-profit funds at a Trump-owned hotel will go to trial later this year.
Biden touts bipartisan infrastructure law's investment in jobs for builders
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Biden touts bipartisan infrastructure law's investment in jobs for builders
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden heads into political battleground territory on Thursday during a trip to northern Ohio to promote the bipartisan infrastructure law and explain to voters how it will transform their state.
Oregon high court says ex-New Yorker, columnist Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Oregon high court says ex-New Yorker, columnist Nicholas Kristof can't run for governor
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Oregon's highest court on Thursday ruled that former columnist Nicholas Kristof is not eligible to run for governor in 2022 because he hasn't lived in the state long enough to seek the office.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says SEC is trying to stifle his freedom of speech
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Tesla CEO Elon Musk says SEC is trying to stifle his freedom of speech
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Tesla CEO Elon Musk claimed on Thursday that federal regulators have targeted him for an "unrelenting investigation" in attempt to suppress his constitutional right to free speech.
Blinken tells Security Council Russia 'clearly' planning to attack Ukraine in coming days
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Blinken tells Security Council Russia 'clearly' planning to attack Ukraine in coming days
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke to the United Nations Security Council on Thursday and warned the global body that Russia still appears to be preparing to invade Ukraine in the very near future.
Melania Trump unveils NFT collection marking 'iconic' moments of Trump presidency
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Melania Trump unveils NFT collection marking 'iconic' moments of Trump presidency
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Former first lady Melania Trump announced Thursday that she's offering a collection of non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, that commemorate "iconic moments" from former President Donald Trump's time in the White House.
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Consumer Reports said Thursday the Ford Mustang Mach-E has replaced the Tesla Model 3 as its top 2022 electric vehicle pick.
No tsunami threat for Hawaii after 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Pacific
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
No tsunami threat for Hawaii after 6.8-magnitude earthquake in Pacific
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- Officials determined there was no tsunami threat to Hawaii Thursday after a 6.8-magnitude earthquake took place under the Pacific Ocean some 300 miles from Tonga on Wednesday.
New U.S. jobless claims up by 23,000, ending weeks of declines
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
New U.S. jobless claims up by 23,000, ending weeks of declines
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- New U.S. jobless claims for the week ending Feb. 12 increased by 23,000 from the previous week, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain
Feb. 17 (UPI) -- A former Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd will retake the witness stand at a federal criminal trial, a day after he told the court that he did what he did because he'd been ordered to.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Consumer Reports chooses Mustang Mach-E as top EV pick
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
Curtis Reeves told investigators he felt 'threatened' before fatal movie theater shooting
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain
On witness stand, accused ex-Minneapolis cop says George Floyd was difficult to restrain
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement