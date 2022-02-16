Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 16, 2022 / 9:13 AM

Biden rejects effort by Trump to keep White House visitor logs away from Jan. 6 committee

By Doug Cunningham
1/4
Biden rejects effort by Trump to keep White House visitor logs away from Jan. 6 committee
President Joe Biden's decision rejects claims of executive privilege by former President Donald Trump to keep White House visitor logs out of the hands of a House committee investigating the January 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has rejected another effort by former President Donald Trump to keep official White House documents out of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.

White House counsel Dana Remus said in a letter to the National Archives on Tuesday that White House visitor logs should be turned over to the House Jan. 6 committee within the next two weeks. The logs show people who visited the White House when Trump was in office.

Advertisement

The committee had been seeking the visitor logs, but Trump fought their release on claims of executive privilege.

"The president has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not in the best interests of the United States, and therefore is not justified, as to these records and portions of records," Remus wrote in the letter, according to The New York Times.

RELATED Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas seeking information on alternate elector plots

President Donald Trump speaks at a "Save America" rally on the Ellipse near the White House on January 6, 2021. House investigators are seeking records from Trump's White House, including visitor logs that Trump tried to block from the committee. File Photo by Shawn Thew/UPI

"Constitutional protections of executive privilege should not be used to shield, from Congress or the public, information that reflects a clear and apparent effort to subvert the Constitution itself."

Advertisement

Remus said that the National Archives, which is the repository for all official presidential records, should turn over the visitor logs to the committee within 15 days.

Remus sent the letter to the National Archives on Tuesday and said she would notify Trump's attorneys on Wednesday.

RELATED Trump attorney asks court to shield 11,000 documents from Jan. 6 committee

The House committee investigating the Capitol attack has been seeking the visitor logs to get an idea of Trump's associations in the days and weeks leading up to the Jan. 6, 2021, assault by radical Trump supporters who sought to block Biden's official certification as president-elect.

Last year, Biden rejected a similar claim of executive privilege for other documents sought by committee investigators. Trump unsuccessfully tried to block their release in court. The former president could also go to court to try and block the release of the visitor logs.

RELATED Giuliani in talks to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

House investigates Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol

Sgt. Aquilino Gonell of the U.S. Capitol Police wipes away tears Tuesday as he testifies before members of the Select Committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Pool Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

RELATED Reports: Jan. 6 committee finds gaps in White House call logs

Latest Headlines

Retail sales in U.S. grew almost 4% in January, nearly twice what analysts expected
U.S. News // 1 minute ago
Retail sales in U.S. grew almost 4% in January, nearly twice what analysts expected
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Retail sales in the United States last month surged by nearly 4% as supply chain issues began to improve and the Omicron coronavirus variant began to wane, the Commerce Department said in its monthly report Wednesday.
Senate narrowly confirms Dr. Robert Califf, Biden's pick to lead FDA
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate narrowly confirms Dr. Robert Califf, Biden's pick to lead FDA
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- With a 50-46 vote, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Dr. Robert Califf to become the next Food and Drug Administration commissioner -- filling a key post that's had only an interim chief for much of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senators present bill to address child safety online
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Senators present bill to address child safety online
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn introduced a bill on Wednesday to enhance the safety of children online, making big tech companies more responsible for how their tools affect adolescents.
House panel to hold hearing Wednesday on defending allies, interests against Russia
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
House panel to hold hearing Wednesday on defending allies, interests against Russia
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Members of the House Oversight Committee on Oversight and Reform will hear testimony Wednesday about Russia's aggression in Eastern Europe amid concerns it will invade Ukraine.
George Floyd: Former officer Tou Thao says use of knees in restraint was part of training
U.S. News // 1 day ago
George Floyd: Former officer Tou Thao says use of knees in restraint was part of training
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Tou Thao testified Tuesday that he was taught in his training with the Minneapolis police department to use his knees to keep a suspect pinned as Derek Chauvin did in the fatal arrest of George Floyd.
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas seeking information on alternate elector plots
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas seeking information on alternate elector plots
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Jan. 6 House committee on Tuesday subpoenaed six individuals as it seeks information about plots to appoint illegitimate alternate electors in states carried by President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
Biden urges county leaders to use American Rescue Plan, infrastructure law funds
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
Biden urges county leaders to use American Rescue Plan, infrastructure law funds
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden addressed a group of Democratic and Republican county officials from around the country Tuesday afternoon at the National Association of Counties 2022 Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton.
Halyna Hutchins' family files wrongful death suit against Alec Baldwin
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Halyna Hutchins' family files wrongful death suit against Alec Baldwin
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The family of the late "Rust" cinematographer Halyna Hutchins filed a wrongful death suit Tuesday against the suspended Western film's lead actor and producer Alex Baldwin.
Dow rises 422 points, snaps losing streak as Russia tensions ease
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Dow rises 422 points, snaps losing streak as Russia tensions ease
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 422.67 points to snap a losing streak Tuesday as Russia reported that it would pull back some troops from Ukraine's border, easing fears of an invasion.
Biden says Russian invasion of Ukraine 'is still very much a possibility'
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Biden says Russian invasion of Ukraine 'is still very much a possibility'
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden said Tuesday afternoon, the United States is "ready to respond decisively to a Russian attack on Ukraine, which is still very much a possibility."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Belgium to allow four-day work week
Belgium to allow four-day work week
Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, avoids trial in NYC
Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, avoids trial in NYC
Girl missing since 2019 found alive under staircase in N.Y. home
Girl missing since 2019 found alive under staircase in N.Y. home
Biden says Russian invasion of Ukraine 'is still very much a possibility'
Biden says Russian invasion of Ukraine 'is still very much a possibility'
Ukrainian government websites, banks hit with cyberattack
Ukrainian government websites, banks hit with cyberattack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement