Feb. 16, 2022 / 6:02 AM

House panel to hold hearing Wednesday on defending allies, interests against Russia

By Daniel Uria
1/4
Wednesday's hearing will examine how Russian aggression in Eastern Europe "threatens the international order that has helped to preserve global peace and stability since the end of World War II," the committee said. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- House lawmakers on Wednesday will hear testimony regarding Russia's buildup of troops on Ukraine's borders and other destabilizing activity in Eastern Europe.

The House oversight committee will hold a virtual hearing titled "Defending U.S. Allies and Interests Against Russian Aggression in Eastern Europe." It is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. EST.

"The hearing will examine how Russian aggression in Eastern Europe threatens the international order that has helped to preserve global peace and stability since the end of World War II," the committee said in a memo.

"The hearing will also emphasize the importance of the United States' commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine and assess how the United States and our North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies can support Ukraine in the face of continued Russian aggression."

RELATED Ukrainian government websites, banks hit with cyberattack

Lawmakers will hear testimony from Michael McFaul, director of the Freeman Spogli Institute for International Studies at Stanford University; Dr. Andrea Kendall-Taylor, director of Transatlantic Security Program at the Center for a New American Security; retired Lt. Gen. Ben Hodges and Richard Grenell, former acting director of national intelligence.

Russia has amassed more than 130,000 troops on the borders surrounding Ukraine and has also been conducting military exercises in southern Russia, the Black Sea and Belarus, which borders Ukraine to the north.

On Tuesday, Moscow announced it had ordered some troops to return to their bases, but did not specify how many troops or from where. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg questioned that on Wednesday, however, and said that Moscow is still adding troops along the border with Ukraine.

RELATED Ukraine: Economic impact of tension with Russia part of Vladimir Putin's plan

In an address on Tuesday, President Joe Biden also warned that a Russian attack on Ukraine "is still very much a possibility."

A bipartisan group of Senate lawmakers, led by Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., also issued a joint statement Tuesday warning of sanctions if Russia were to take military action against Ukraine.

"We have not yet verified that Russian military units are returning to their home bases. Indeed, our analysts indicate that they remain very much in a threatening position," President Joe Biden said in an address on Tuesday. Photo by Joshua Roberts/UPI

"In this dark hour, we are sending a bipartisan message of solidarity and resolve to the people of Ukraine, and an equally clear warning to Vladimir Putin and the Kremlin," they wrote. "Should Vladimir Putin further escalate his ongoing assault on Ukraine's sovereignty, Russia must be made to pay a severe price.

RELATED Oil prices may pass $100 per barrel amid Russia-Ukraine tensions, energy experts say

"We are prepared to fully support the immediate imposition of strong, robust, and effective sanctions on Russia, as well as tough restrictions and controls on exports to Russia, and we will urge our allies and partners in Europe and around the world to join us."

A group of Republican senators, led by Rob Portman of Ohio, introduced their own legislation, called the Never Yielding Europe's Territory Act, which would impose sanctions on Russian banks and associates of Putin, stop construction of the Nord Stream 2 project and provide foreign military financing to Ukraine, among other provisions.

Rep. George Meeks, D-N.Y., chair of the House foreign affairs committee, condemned the Republican sanctions bill, calling it a "partisan non-starter" of a package.

"They are prioritizing partisanship over unity and self-promotion over meaningful support for the Ukrainian people," Meeks said in a statement. "This partisan action does not meet the gravity of this serious moment."

