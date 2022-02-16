Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 16, 2022 / 11:11 AM

Investors buy record share of U.S. homes

By Doug Cunningham
Investors buy record share of U.S. homes
Chairman of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, in Washington, D.C., on July 15. Brown said corporate investors are driving up home prices and rents for individuals. Photo by Sarah Silbiger/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Investors bought a record share of U.S. homes during the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a Wednesday report from Redfin.com.

Redfin said a record 18.4% of homes sold during the fourth quarter were bought by investors. That's up from 12.6% a year ago.

Advertisement

Real estate investors bought 80,293 homes in the fourth quarter, according to Redfin.

According to a Washington Post analysis of Redfin's data 30% of home sales in majority Black neighborhoods were to investors.

That compares with 12% in other ZIP codes, according to the Post.

These investors can be big corporations, wealthy individuals or local companies.

"We know historically that places where minorities live are undervalued or lower priced," economist Sheharyar Bokhari told the Post. That can make those homes more attractive to investors, but it drive up prices for individual buyers.

During a hearing in Washington last week U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, chair of the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs, said these corporate investors are driving up home prices and raising rents.

Redfin said 75.3% of investor home buys were cash purchases during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Advertisement

"While record-high home prices are problematic for individual homebuyers, they're one reason why investor demand is stronger than ever," Redfin economist Sheharyar Bokhari said in a statement.

Bokhari said investors are chasing rising prices while rental prices are also skyrocketing.

Meanwhile, rising home prices and interest rates have contributed to a decline in mortgage demand, according to the Mortgage Banker's Association.

Read More

Mortgage demand slides across U.S. amid higher home prices, interest rates Fannie Mae: Just 25% in survey say now is good time to buy a home in U.S.

Latest Headlines

11 states under threat of severe weather this week
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
11 states under threat of severe weather this week
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A storm is forecast to swing out of the Rockies and across the Plains and Mississippi Valley, bringing snowfall to the north and west. The storm's warmer side will bring the risk of tornadoes in the south-central U.S.
Satirist and commentator P.J. O'Rourke dies at 74
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Satirist and commentator P.J. O'Rourke dies at 74
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Influential satirist and commentator P.J. O'Rourke died Tuesday morning at age 74 following complications from lung cancer.
Retail sales in U.S. grew almost 4% in January, nearly twice what analysts expected
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Retail sales in U.S. grew almost 4% in January, nearly twice what analysts expected
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Retail sales in the United States last month surged by nearly 4% as supply chain issues began to improve and the Omicron coronavirus variant began to wane, the Commerce Department said in its monthly report Wednesday.
Senate narrowly confirms Dr. Robert Califf, Biden's pick to lead FDA
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Senate narrowly confirms Dr. Robert Califf, Biden's pick to lead FDA
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- With a 50-46 vote, the Senate on Tuesday confirmed Dr. Robert Califf to become the next Food and Drug Administration commissioner -- filling a key post that's had only an interim chief for much of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Biden rejects effort by Trump to keep White House visitor logs away from Jan. 6 committee
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Biden rejects effort by Trump to keep White House visitor logs away from Jan. 6 committee
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden has rejected another effort by former President Donald Trump to keep official White House documents out of the congressional committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack at the U.S. Capitol.
Senators present bill to address child safety online
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senators present bill to address child safety online
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Senators Richard Blumenthal and Marsha Blackburn introduced a bill on Wednesday to enhance the safety of children online, making big tech companies more responsible for how their tools affect adolescents.
House panel to hold hearing Wednesday on defending allies, interests against Russia
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
House panel to hold hearing Wednesday on defending allies, interests against Russia
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Members of the House Oversight Committee on Oversight and Reform will hear testimony Wednesday about Russia's aggression in Eastern Europe amid concerns it will invade Ukraine.
George Floyd: Former officer Tou Thao says use of knees in restraint was part of training
U.S. News // 1 day ago
George Floyd: Former officer Tou Thao says use of knees in restraint was part of training
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Tou Thao testified Tuesday that he was taught in his training with the Minneapolis police department to use his knees to keep a suspect pinned as Derek Chauvin did in the fatal arrest of George Floyd.
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas seeking information on alternate elector plots
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Jan. 6 committee issues subpoenas seeking information on alternate elector plots
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The Jan. 6 House committee on Tuesday subpoenaed six individuals as it seeks information about plots to appoint illegitimate alternate electors in states carried by President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election.
Biden urges county leaders to use American Rescue Plan, infrastructure law funds
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Biden urges county leaders to use American Rescue Plan, infrastructure law funds
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- President Joe Biden addressed a group of Democratic and Republican county officials from around the country Tuesday afternoon at the National Association of Counties 2022 Legislative Conference at the Washington Hilton.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Belgium to allow four-day work week
Belgium to allow four-day work week
Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, avoids trial in NYC
Prince Andrew settles sexual abuse lawsuit with Virginia Giuffre, avoids trial in NYC
Girl missing since 2019 found alive under staircase in N.Y. home
Girl missing since 2019 found alive under staircase in N.Y. home
Biden says Russian invasion of Ukraine 'is still very much a possibility'
Biden says Russian invasion of Ukraine 'is still very much a possibility'
Ukrainian government websites, banks hit with cyberattack
Ukrainian government websites, banks hit with cyberattack
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement