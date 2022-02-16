Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 16, 2022 / 5:25 PM

U.S. markets fall flat as Fed affirms plans to raise interest rates 'soon'

By Daniel Uria
1/5
U.S. markets fall flat as Fed affirms plans to raise interest rates 'soon'
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54 points Wednesday as investors processed the latest news out of the Federal Reserve and Ukraine. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed flat on Wednesday as investors reacted to the latest update from the Federal Reserve and ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine.

The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 54.57 points, or 0.16% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11%. Meanwhile, the broad S&P 500 closed the day up 0.088%.

Advertisement

Markets reversed some losses after the Fed released minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting in which the central bank affirmed it plans to raise interest rates and begin shrinking its balance sheet "soon."

"Most participants noted that, if inflation does not move down as they expect, it would be appropriate for the Committee to remove policy accommodation at a faster pace than they currently anticipate," the minutes said.

RELATED Snapchat introduces mid-story ads, profit-sharing with influencers

Investors found relief in the minutes as it did not indicate the central bank would move any faster than expected in issuing interest rate hikes.

"There was nothing in the minutes that suggested the Fed would be more aggressive than what the market has already priced in," Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management, said according to CNBC.

Markets also reacted to NATO officials on Wednesday saying Russia was still building up troops on the borders surrounding Ukraine despite Russia's defense ministry on Tuesday announcing that some soldiers who'd been participating in drills there have begun to return to their bases.

Advertisement
RELATED Google, Netflix fined over 'unfair' subscription practices in South Korea

"At the moment, the market is twisting and turning on headlines and we won't overplay it either way. There's still a lot of uncertainty around this geopolitical risk," Matthew Miskin, John Hancock Investment Management co-chief investment strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live.

"We're looking at the earnings picture -- still pretty good. Economic data is OK. But right now we're kind of stuck in this stagflation-type environment, where the economic data is kind of stagnating and yet inflationary pressures are still building," Miskin said.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices rose above $93 per barrel, nearing a seven-year high, after falling on Tuesday.

RELATED Oil prices may pass $100 per barrel amid Russia-Ukraine tensions, energy experts say

Energy stocks rose alongside oil prices with Devon Energy gaining 4.75%, Schlumberger rising 3.99% and Baker Hughes increasing 3.2% to lead the S&P 500.

Elsewhere, ViacomCBS stock dragged the S&P down as shares fell more than 17% after the company reported quarterly earnings that missed expectations and announced it would rebrand as Paramount Global in a push toward focusing on streaming.

Latest Headlines

Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday.
Watchdog: Ex-Interior Secretary Zinke broke ethics rules with land deal
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Watchdog: Ex-Interior Secretary Zinke broke ethics rules with land deal
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke broke ethics rules while working as part of the Trump administration when he took park in a land negotiation deal in his home state of Montana, a federal watchdog said Wednesday.
Bomb scare shuts down Naval Base Coronado temporarily
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Bomb scare shuts down Naval Base Coronado temporarily
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The main gate of the Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, Calif., reopened after Navy security stopped a sailor with possible bomb-making materials in his pickup truck.
Experts, former officials say Russia's fears about Ukraine a crisis of its own making
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Experts, former officials say Russia's fears about Ukraine a crisis of its own making
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russia's opposition to NATO expansion, one of the issues that's fueled concerns about an invasion of Ukraine , has evolved over the past decade and has not always been Moscow's position, experts testified Wednesday.
Google launches 'Privacy Sandbox' to limit data from Android phone users
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Google launches 'Privacy Sandbox' to limit data from Android phone users
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Tech giant Google announced on Wednesday that it's starting a multi-year project to safeguard privacy for Android smartphone users and work toward advertising methods that rely less on users' private data.
Waymo partners with C.H. Robinson to test autonomous trucks in Texas
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Waymo partners with C.H. Robinson to test autonomous trucks in Texas
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Waymo said Wednesday that its autonomous trucks will be tested in Texas in a new partnership with C.H. Robinson.
Investors buy record share of U.S. homes
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Investors buy record share of U.S. homes
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Investors bought a record share of U.S. homes during the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a Wednesday report from Redfin.com.
11 states under threat of severe weather this week
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
11 states under threat of severe weather this week
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A storm is forecast to swing out of the Rockies and across the Plains and Mississippi Valley, bringing snowfall to the north and west. The storm's warmer side will bring the risk of tornadoes in the south-central U.S.
Satirist and commentator P.J. O'Rourke dies at 74
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Satirist and commentator P.J. O'Rourke dies at 74
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Influential satirist and commentator P.J. O'Rourke died Tuesday morning at age 74 following complications from lung cancer.
Retail sales in U.S. grew almost 4% in January, nearly twice what analysts expected
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Retail sales in U.S. grew almost 4% in January, nearly twice what analysts expected
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Retail sales in the United States last month surged by nearly 4% as supply chain issues began to improve and the Omicron coronavirus variant began to wane, the Commerce Department said in its monthly report Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian government websites, banks hit with cyberattack
Ukrainian government websites, banks hit with cyberattack
11 states under threat of severe weather this week
11 states under threat of severe weather this week
6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 1
6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 1
Ukrainian President Zelensky says no evidence Russia withdrawing troops
Ukrainian President Zelensky says no evidence Russia withdrawing troops
Satirist and commentator P.J. O'Rourke dies at 74
Satirist and commentator P.J. O'Rourke dies at 74
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement