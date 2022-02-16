U.S. markets fall flat as Fed affirms plans to raise interest rates 'soon'

1/5

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54 points Wednesday as investors processed the latest news out of the Federal Reserve and Ukraine. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- U.S. markets closed flat on Wednesday as investors reacted to the latest update from the Federal Reserve and ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine. The blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average closed the day down 54.57 points, or 0.16% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.11%. Meanwhile, the broad S&P 500 closed the day up 0.088%. Advertisement

Markets reversed some losses after the Fed released minutes from the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting in which the central bank affirmed it plans to raise interest rates and begin shrinking its balance sheet "soon."

"Most participants noted that, if inflation does not move down as they expect, it would be appropriate for the Committee to remove policy accommodation at a faster pace than they currently anticipate," the minutes said.

Investors found relief in the minutes as it did not indicate the central bank would move any faster than expected in issuing interest rate hikes.

"There was nothing in the minutes that suggested the Fed would be more aggressive than what the market has already priced in," Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management, said according to CNBC.

Markets also reacted to NATO officials on Wednesday saying Russia was still building up troops on the borders surrounding Ukraine despite Russia's defense ministry on Tuesday announcing that some soldiers who'd been participating in drills there have begun to return to their bases.

"At the moment, the market is twisting and turning on headlines and we won't overplay it either way. There's still a lot of uncertainty around this geopolitical risk," Matthew Miskin, John Hancock Investment Management co-chief investment strategist, told Yahoo Finance Live.

"We're looking at the earnings picture -- still pretty good. Economic data is OK. But right now we're kind of stuck in this stagflation-type environment, where the economic data is kind of stagnating and yet inflationary pressures are still building," Miskin said.

West Texas Intermediate crude oil prices rose above $93 per barrel, nearing a seven-year high, after falling on Tuesday.

Energy stocks rose alongside oil prices with Devon Energy gaining 4.75%, Schlumberger rising 3.99% and Baker Hughes increasing 3.2% to lead the S&P 500.

Elsewhere, ViacomCBS stock dragged the S&P down as shares fell more than 17% after the company reported quarterly earnings that missed expectations and announced it would rebrand as Paramount Global in a push toward focusing on streaming.