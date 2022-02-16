Trending
Feb. 16, 2022 / 9:32 PM

Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections

By Daniel Uria
Senate confirms Russia expert to Pentagon over Josh Hawley's objections
The Senate voted 83-13 to confirm Russia expert Celeste Wallander to a top Pentagon post over opposition from Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., pictured here. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Senate on Wednesday confirmed Russia expert Celeste Wallander to a top position in the Pentagon, overcoming opposition by Republican Sen. Josh Hawley.

Senators voted 83-13 to confirm Wallander, chief executive of the U.S. Russia Foundation, to serve as assistant secretary of defense for international security affairs, with Hawley, R-Mo., and 12 other Republicans opposing the confirmation.

Hawley objected to the rapid confirmation of Wallander and two other Pentagon candidates nominated by President Joe Biden, citing his handling of the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

As senators filed a cloture motion to accelerate debate and bring the nominations to the full Senate floor, Hawley also accused Biden of stoking war tensions in Europe.

"As Joe Biden's incompetence leads Europe closer to war, Dr. Wallander seems to think we should keep doing more of the same in Europe, including bringing Ukraine into NATO, which will mean more and more American troops," he said.

Russia has amassed more than 130,000 troops on Ukraine's border and has opposed Ukraine's admission to NATO, describing it as a threat to Moscow's security.

During her January confirmation hearing, Wallander said the Obama administration's response to Russian President Vladimir Putin seizing Crimea in 2014 was "too slow and too incremental."

Democrats have painted Wallander's confirmation as pivotal amid the crisis and accused Hawley of acting recklessly in opposing it.

"To intentionally delay the confirmation of a critical Department of Defense nominee and a Russian expert at a time when tensions persist in Ukraine and Eastern Europe is supremely reckless and is making the American people less safe," Senate Democratic leader Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said.

The Senate also voted 94-1 to confirm David Honey, whose confirmation was twice blocked by Hawley, to serve as Deputy Under Secretary of Defense.

