Feb. 16, 2022 / 10:01 AM

Satirist and commentator P.J. O'Rourke dies at 74

By UPI Staff
Satirist and commentator P.J. O'Rourke dies at 74
Author and journalist P.J. O'Rourke died on Tuesday following lung complications. Photo courtesy of Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Influential satirist and commentator P.J. O'Rourke died Tuesday morning at age 74 following complications from lung cancer.

The journalist and author was well known for his work at National Lampoon in the '70s and his two New York Times bestsellers Parliament of Whores and Give War a Chance.

"Our dear friend and cherished Grove Atlantic author P. J. O'Rourke passed away this morning from complications of lung cancer," Deb Seager, vice president and spokeswoman at O'Rourke's publisher, Grove Atlantic, told NBC News.

O'Rourke received his undergraduate degree in 1969 from Miami University and was a Woodrow Wilson Fellow at Johns Hopkins University in Maryland. He worked for small newspapers in Baltimore and New York before he became editor in chief of the National Lampoon.

He went on to work for Rolling Stone and The Atlantic Monthly and contributed to Esquire, Vanity Fair, the Daily Beast, and The Weekly Standard.

Though he was a proud conservative Republican, O'Rourke often criticized Democrats and Republicans alike in Parliament of Whores and in a variety of articles.

"The Democrats are the party that says government will make you smarter, taller, richer and remove the crab grass on your lawn. The Republicans are the party that says government doesn't work and then get elected and prove it," he wrote for The New York Times.

O'Rourke gained a wide following for his fearless writing style.

