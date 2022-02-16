Trending
Feb. 16, 2022 / 1:29 PM

Bomb scare shuts down Naval Base Coronado temporarily

By UPI Staff

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The main gate of the Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, Calif., reopened after Navy security stopped a sailor with possible bomb-making materials in his pickup truck.

The main gate was closed around 9:30 a.m. local time, shortly after the sailor was stopped around 9 a.m.

Investigators were seen searching a white pickup truck outside of the gate and collecting evidence from it while all non-essential personnel were urged to leave the immediate area around the base, NBC 7 reported.

Traffic was stopped, inbound and outbound gates in the area were closed, and buildings near the area were evacuated while those farther away were told to shelter in place, the San Diego Union-Tribune reported.

The sailor is currently in Naval Criminal Investigative Service custody though no other details were released about the bomb-making materials that he had or the other charges that he's facing.

The gates reopened shortly after 2 p.m. EST.

