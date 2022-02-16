Justice Department sues Missouri over measure invalidating federal gun laws

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Wednesday sued the state of Missouri over a law that seeks to bar local police from enforcing federal gun laws.
In its filing, the Justice Department said the law, known as H.B. 85, which went into effect in August and declares "invalid" five federal gun regulations that do not have an equivalent under Missouri law, "uniquely discriminates against federal agencies and employees; impairs law enforcement efforts in Missouri; and contravenes the Supremacy Clause of the United States Constitution."