Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 16, 2022 / 6:54 PM

Education Department approves $415M loan forgiveness for defrauded students

By Daniel Uria
Education Department approves $415M loan forgiveness for defrauded students
Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona Wednesday announced the department would repay $415 million in student loans to borrowers who were defrauded by for-profit colleges including DeVry University. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
| License Photo

Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Biden administration on Wednesday granted $415 million in student loan forgiveness to nearly 16,000 borrowers who were misled by for-profit colleges.

Among the borrowers to receive loan forgiveness Wednesday were 1,800 former DeVry University students as the Department of Education said in a statement that it found the institution made "widespread substantial misrepresentations about its job placement rates."

Advertisement

The Education Department said the claims were the first under a legal statute known as borrower defense, which promises loan forgiveness to borrowers who have been defrauded by an institution that is presently operating.

"The Department will seek to recoup the cost of the discharges from DeVry," it said in a statement. "The Department anticipates that the number of approved claims related to DeVry will increase as it continues reviewing pending applications."

RELATED Biden urges county leaders to use American Rescue Plan, infrastructure law funds

According to the department's findings, DeVry claimed from 2008 to 2015 that 90% of its graduates who actively seek employment obtained jobs in their field of study within six months of graduation, when in reality its job placement rate was about 58%.

"The Department found that more than half of the jobs included in the claimed 90% placement rate were held by students who obtained them well before graduating from DeVry and often before they even enrolled," the department said.

Advertisement

DeVry in 2016 agreed to pay $100 million to settle federal charges that said it recruited prospective students with deceptive advertisements that cited false employment success rates and income levels for students who graduated.

RELATED Surgeon General says daughter has COVID-19, wonders 'could I have done more'

In addition to the DeVry cases, the Education Department provided $53.1 million in borrower defense payments to 1,600 borrowers who attended Westwood College, $3.1 million to approximately 130 students at ITT Technical Institute's nursing program and $3 million to 270 borrowers who attended Minnesota School of Business/Globe University after finding all three now-defunct institutions similarly misled borrowers.

Another $284.5 million in discharges was also issued to more than 11,900 students who attended institutions such as Corinthian Colleges, about which the Education Department previously released findings.

To date, the Education Department has issued $2 billion in borrower defense repayment to more than 107,000 borrowers, it said Wednesday.

RELATED Blinken: U.S. plans to expand presence in the Pacific Islands

"The Department remains committed to giving borrowers discharges when the evidence shows their college violated the law and standards," U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona said.

"Students count on their colleges to be truthful, Unfortunately, today's findings show too many instances in which students were misled into loans at institutions or programs that could not deliver what they'd promised," Cardona said.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Sotheby's expects rare blue diamond to fetch $48M at auction
U.S. News // 2 minutes ago
Sotheby's expects rare blue diamond to fetch $48M at auction
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- A 15.1-carat blue diamond is expected to fetch at least $48 million when it goes to auction in April in Hong Kong, Sotheby's announced Wednesday.
'Cautiously optimistic': CDC director suggests possible break from mask-wearing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Cautiously optimistic': CDC director suggests possible break from mask-wearing
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is assessing its guidance on mask-wearing, Dr. Rochelle Walensky said Wednesday, and may adapt its recommendations as Omicron cases continue to decline.
U.S. markets fall flat as Fed affirms plans to raise interest rates 'soon'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
U.S. markets fall flat as Fed affirms plans to raise interest rates 'soon'
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 54 points Wednesday as investors processed the latest news out of the Federal Reserve and Ukraine.
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russian military jets intercepted three U.S. Navy aircraft over the weekend in an "unprofessional" manner, the U.S. military announced Wednesday.
Watchdog: Ex-Interior Secretary Zinke broke ethics rules with land deal
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Watchdog: Ex-Interior Secretary Zinke broke ethics rules with land deal
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Former Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke broke ethics rules while working as part of the Trump administration when he took park in a land negotiation deal in his home state of Montana, a federal watchdog said Wednesday.
Bomb scare shuts down Naval Base Coronado temporarily
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bomb scare shuts down Naval Base Coronado temporarily
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- The main gate of the Naval Air Station North Island in Coronado, Calif., reopened after Navy security stopped a sailor with possible bomb-making materials in his pickup truck.
Experts, former officials say Russia's fears about Ukraine a crisis of its own making
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Experts, former officials say Russia's fears about Ukraine a crisis of its own making
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Russia's opposition to NATO expansion, one of the issues that's fueled concerns about an invasion of Ukraine , has evolved over the past decade and has not always been Moscow's position, experts testified Wednesday.
Google launches 'Privacy Sandbox' to limit data from Android phone users
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Google launches 'Privacy Sandbox' to limit data from Android phone users
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Tech giant Google announced on Wednesday that it's starting a multi-year project to safeguard privacy for Android smartphone users and work toward advertising methods that rely less on users' private data.
Waymo partners with C.H. Robinson to test autonomous trucks in Texas
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Waymo partners with C.H. Robinson to test autonomous trucks in Texas
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Waymo said Wednesday that its autonomous trucks will be tested in Texas in a new partnership with C.H. Robinson.
Investors buy record share of U.S. homes
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Investors buy record share of U.S. homes
Feb. 16 (UPI) -- Investors bought a record share of U.S. homes during the fourth quarter of 2021, according to a Wednesday report from Redfin.com.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ukrainian government websites, banks hit with cyberattack
Ukrainian government websites, banks hit with cyberattack
11 states under threat of severe weather this week
11 states under threat of severe weather this week
6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 1
6.2 magnitude earthquake in Guatemala kills at least 1
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
Russian jets intercept U.S. Navy planes, Pentagon says
Ukrainian President Zelensky says no evidence Russia withdrawing troops
Ukrainian President Zelensky says no evidence Russia withdrawing troops
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement