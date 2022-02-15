Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 15, 2022 / 6:24 AM

COVID-19 policies spawn more school board hopefuls than usual on primary day in Wisconsin

By Daniel Uria
1/4
COVID-19 policies spawn more school board hopefuls than usual on primary day in Wisconsin
Between 2020 and 2021, a total of 17 school boards in Wisconsin saw recall attempts over how board members handled COVID-19 -- and seven have enough challengers for seats to warrant primary elections on Tuesday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Wisconsin will hold school board primaries in various counties on Tuesday due to an unusual influx of candidates brought on primarily by issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Historically, spring primaries in the state don't feature many races -- but ongoing debate surrounding mask mandates and schools shifting to virtual learning at times to prevent the spread of the virus have made school board elections especially contentious this year.

Advertisement

The city of Appleton is holding its first school board primary in nine years, with nine candidates seeking four open seats as an increased focus has been placed on the races after demonstrators supporting and opposing masks faced off on opposite sides of the street before a board meeting last August.

"For years I think school board service was maybe not as interesting for folks, but as board meetings were forced to go virtually, I think the accessibility to meetings and engagement with what is happening certainly increased," said Kay Eggert, president of Appleton's school board, according to WLUK-TV.

Advertisement
RELATED Wisconsin Supreme Court lets ban on ballot drop boxes stand in April

Six candidates are on the ballot for two seats in Oshkosh, where parents opposing a mask mandate disrupted the start of a board meeting last August, forcing it to be postponed.

Between 2020 and 2021, a total of 17 school boards saw recall attempts over how board members handled COVID-19 and seven of those have enough challengers for seats to warrant primary elections on Tuesday.

Part of the reason for more candidates running for school boards in Wisconsin, experts say, is disagreement over COVID-19-related policies over the past couple years. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

"I'm trying to remember the last time we had a primary for school board," Butternut School District board member Gary Mertig told Wisconsin Public Radio. "It's been a long time."

RELATED Opponents ask N.C. judge to uphold effort to bar Rep. Madison Cawthorn from re-election

In addition to COVID-19, another issue driving people to seek seats is "critical race theory," which adds a political spin to a day-to-day board issue, Jerald Podair, a history professor at Lawrence University, said.

"Critical race theory or the idea of critical race theory being taught in the schools, that gives parents a focus, certainly to look at," he said according to WLUK-TV. "That's much different than arguing in a much more abstract and vague way about what should we be teaching in the schools. This gives it a focus. I think that brings out interest, brings out candidates."

Advertisement

The winners of Tuesday's primaries will advance to a general election on April 5.

RELATED Supreme Court votes to allow Alabama voting maps to remain in place

A ruling by the Wisconsin Supreme Court last week made it so that Tuesday's elections will allow absentee ballot drop boxes outside of local election clerks' offices, but made them illegal for the spring votes.

In a 4-3 ruling, the court said that since the timetable for the April 5 election is more relaxed -- and because groups looking for a stay to keep the drop box option in place had not shown interest groups the voters they represent or the public at large would suffer substantial or irreparable harm -- a stay was not necessary.

The Elections Commission, the majority wrote, "can comply with the circuit court's order so as to ameliorate concerns about voter confusion and election administration before the April 5, 2022, election commences."

In a dissent, Justice Ann Walsh Bradley wrote that the majority decision "makes it more difficult to vote."

"With apparent disregard for the confusion it is causing, the majority provides next to no notice to municipal clerks, changing procedures at the eleventh hour and applying different procedures from those that applied to the primary in the very same election cycle," Bradley wrote.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Ex-USMC captain given 210 years in prison for sexually abusing girls in Cambodia
U.S. News // 12 minutes ago
Ex-USMC captain given 210 years in prison for sexually abusing girls in Cambodia
Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A former U.S. Marine Corps captain has been sentenced to more than 200 years in federal prison for traveling to Southeast Asia to sexually assault multiple underage girls, authorities said.
Prosecutors say men chased Ahmaud Arbery 'based on the color of his skin'
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Prosecutors say men chased Ahmaud Arbery 'based on the color of his skin'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Prosecutors in the federal hate crimes trial of Travis McMichael, Greg McMichael and William Bryan said in opening arguments Monday that the men targeted Ahmaud Arbery "based on the color of his skin."
Study: North American megadrought severest in at least 1,200 years
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Study: North American megadrought severest in at least 1,200 years
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The "megadrought" that has gripped southwestern North America for more than two decades is the driest such event in the region in at least 1,200 years, according to research published Monday.
Justin Trudeau declares national emergency in response to 'Freedom Convoy'
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Justin Trudeau declares national emergency in response to 'Freedom Convoy'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Monday declared a national public order emergency in an effort to quell the protests by a convoy of truckers that have disrupted the nation's border for weeks.
Full autopsy report reveals new details of Brian Laundrie's death
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Full autopsy report reveals new details of Brian Laundrie's death
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A full autopsy report of Brian Laundrie's death released Monday revealed new details of how the suspected killer of Gabby Petito died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
Navy engineer pleads guilty to trying to sell secrets to foreign country
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Navy engineer pleads guilty to trying to sell secrets to foreign country
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy engineer pleaded guilty Monday, after being accused of attempting to sell military secrets to a foreign government.
Trump tax firm severs ties, retracts financial statements
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump tax firm severs ties, retracts financial statements
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Accounting firm Mazars USA, which prepared income tax returns for former President Donald Trump, severed ties with the Trump organization and retracted financial records, according to court documents filed Monday.
Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against New York Times
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Judge to dismiss Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against New York Times
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge in New York said Monday he will dismiss a defamation lawsuit against The New York Times filed by former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin.
Coast Guard searches for downed airplane with 8 people off Carolina coast
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Coast Guard searches for downed airplane with 8 people off Carolina coast
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Coast Guard said Monday crews are searching for a plane with eight people aboard that crashed Sunday off the Carolina coast.
Snapchat introduces mid-story ads, profit-sharing with influencers
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Snapchat introduces mid-story ads, profit-sharing with influencers
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Snapchat will soon put ads within stories and share profits with influencers, the company announced Monday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Aides say Zelensky's remarks on Ukraine invasion date were 'ironic'
Aides say Zelensky's remarks on Ukraine invasion date were 'ironic'
Millions will celebrate Valentine's Day, except in nations where it's banned or discouraged
Millions will celebrate Valentine's Day, except in nations where it's banned or discouraged
Full autopsy report reveals new details of Brian Laundrie's death
Full autopsy report reveals new details of Brian Laundrie's death
White House says 10M homes have signed up for Internet affordability program
White House says 10M homes have signed up for Internet affordability program
Trump attorney asks court to shield 11,000 documents from Jan. 6 committee
Trump attorney asks court to shield 11,000 documents from Jan. 6 committee
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement