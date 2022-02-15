Girl missing since 2019 found alive under staircase in N.Y. home

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- A 4-year-old missing since 2019 has been found alive under a staircase in a New York home.

Detective Eric Thiele, of the police department in Saugerties, 45 miles south of Albany, told NBC News Tuesday he was executing a search warrant on a residence in the area on Monday night when he saw a blanket after flashing light between the steps of a staircase.

"Detectives used a halogen tool to remove several of the wooden steps, and that is when detectives saw a pair of tiny feet," police said in a statement to NBC News. "After removing several more steps, the child and her abductor were discovered within. The space was small, cold and wet."

Police said the 4-year-old girl, Paislee Shultis, and her abductor Kimberly Cooper were located over an hour into the search of the residence in a makeshift room under a closed staircase leading to the basement.

Paramedics determined the girl was in good health and returned her to her legal guardian, police added.

Paislee was reported missing in July 2019 from Cayuga Heights.

Her non-custodial parents have been charged.

Cooper, 33, was arrested for custodial interference and endangering the welfare of a child. She was also remanded into custody for an outstanding warrant from Ulster County Family Court.

Kirk Shultis, Jr. 32, was charged with felony custodial interference and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child. Kirk Shultis Sr., 57, was charged with felony custodial interference and misdemeanor endangering the welfare of a child.

Officers executed the search warrant after receiving a tip about her whereabouts, according to the Saugerties Police Department. They had also followed previous leads to the residence, but the Shultises had "denied any knowledge of the little girl's whereabouts," police told NBC News, adding they previously had "limited access into the residence."