U.S. report: Sea level to rise up to one foot by 2050

The world's sea levels could rise by one foot by 2050 -- as much as they have over the last 100 years -- according to a new multi-agency U.S. report released Tuesday. File Photo by ziggysofi/Shutterstock

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- The sea level along U.S. coastlines will rise by between 10 and 12 inches by the year 2050, according to a U.S. multi-agency report published Tuesday. The Global and Regional Sea Level Rise Scenarios for the United States report, predicts the rise in ocean height in the next 30 years could equal the total rise seen over the past 100 years. Advertisement

The report also predicts the impact of flood damage will continue to grow.

"Sea level rise will create a profound shift in coastal flooding over the next 30 years by causing tide and storm surge heights to increase and reach further inland," the report says.

"By 2050, 'moderate' (typically damaging) flooding is expected to occur, on average, more than 10 times as often as it does today, and can be intensified by local factors," it adds.

Higher sea levels are expected to be most prominent on the Gulf Coast, where it is anticipated they will rise by between 14 and 18 inches.

The East Coast is expected to see an increase of between 10 and 14 inches, with an 8 to 10-inch climb on the West coast.

"This report supports previous studies and confirms what we have long known: Sea levels are continuing to rise at an alarming rate, endangering communities around the world. Science is indisputable and urgent action is required to mitigate a climate crisis that is well underway," said NASA Administrator Bill Nelson.

The publication is the first update of a report initially issued in 2017, compiled by NASA scientists, as well as those from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, U.S. Geological Survey and others.

"This is a global wake-up call and gives Americans the information needed to act now to best position ourselves for the future," said NOAA Administrator Rick Spinrad.

"As we build a Climate Ready Nation, these updated data can inform coastal communities and others about current and future vulnerabilities in the face of climate change and help them make smart decisions to keep people and property safe over the long run."