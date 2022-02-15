Trending
Feb. 15, 2022 / 1:59 PM

January's producer price index increase doubles Dow Jones expectations

By Clyde Hughes
A gas station in Manhattan shows some fuel prices at almost $5 dollars per gallon in New York City on April 14, 2021. The Labor Department said Tuesday the producer price index rose 1% in January, double the projections by Dow Jones File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 15 (UPI) -- Wholesale prices increases for January doubled their anticipated level, continuing concerns about inflation, the Labor Department said in its latest report on the producer price index on Tuesday.

The index, which examines the final price demand for goods and services, increased 1% last month, above predictions by Dow Jones, which estimated they would rise 0.5%. The index has increased an unadjusted 9.7% over the past 12 months, approaching the record set back in 2010.

"In January, the index for final demand services rose 0.7% and prices for final demand goods moved up 1.3%," the report said. "Prices for final demand less foods, energy and trade services increased 0.9%. the largest increase since rising 1% in January 2021.

"For the 12 months ending in January, the index for final demand less foods, energy, and trade services moved up 6.9%."

The report said that hospital outpatient care prices helped drive up the final demand services index, increasing 1.6%. The indexes for machinery and vehicle wholesaling; apparel, jewelry, footwear and accessories retailing; traveler accommodation services; portfolio management; and truck transportation of freight all increased.

The margins for fuels and lubricants retailing, though, fell 9.7%, along with transportation of passengers and physician care.

For final demand goods, the index for motor vehicles and equipment increased 0.7%. The report also saw price index increases in diesel fuel, gasoline, beef and veal, dairy products, and jet fuel. The iron and steel scrap index decreased 10.7% along with unprocessed finfish and natural gas.

